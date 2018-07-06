Your ultimate guide to Montauk 

WHERE TO STAY Waterfront views

Renovated a few years ago in high Miami style, Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is the place to go for true resort amenities. There’s a 2,000-foot stretch of private beach. The spa includes an ocean-fed pool. A half-dozen bars and restaurants provide food and drink. With the recent addition of the Montauk Yacht Club, now Gurney’s Yacht Club, Gurney’s has a lock on high-end hotel rooms in Montauk. 290 Old Montauk Hwy., 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com.

A modest two-story bayside motel that’s been in business for 30 years, Haven Montauk has kept up with the times. Rooms and suites have bright white walls and linens, colorful accents and beach-themed photographs. A common area with picnic tables is a lively predinner gathering spot for guests, and a fire pit serves the same function on a chilly night. Beach parking passes, towels, bikes and paddleboards are free for guests. 533 W. Lake Dr., 631-668-7000, havenmontauk.com.

The Hero Beach Club is a family-friendly spot with a boho Palm Springs vibe. Furniture is from Bali. A garden is equipped with daybeds, lawn games and colorful large-scale sculptures. The hotel organizes film screenings, yoga sessions and bonfires for guests. A quick stroll to restaurants, ice cream and mini-golf. The Hero club is also a short walk through the dunes to the ocean beach. 626 Montauk Hwy., 631-668-9825, herobeachclub.com.

Although it's old-school, Hartman's Briney Breezes has spick-and-span updated rooms with fully equipped kitchenettes and dramatic ocean views. Stroll to town for a bite, or use one of the motel’s barbecues to enjoy an evening cookout. A pool overlooking the water is a good place for rinsing off after a day at the beach across the street. 693 Old Montauk Hwy., 631-668-2290, brineybreezes.com.