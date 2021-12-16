The arrival of 2022 is coming fast, and there are plenty of hotels, inns and resorts offering festive things to do to ring in the new year. From a New Year's Eve dinner at Gurney's in Montauk to watching the Times Square ball drop live from your New York City hotel, here are some weekend getaways where you can mark the occasion while taking a mini-vacation.

Sound View Greenport

The hotel is holding a New Year’s Eve bash that kicks off at 7 p.m. with a festive beverage from Macari Vineyards. Canapés will be passed until 8 p.m., before a holiday dinner prepared by resident Executive Chef Stephan Bogardus that will be closed by passed desserts at 9:30 p.m. The party then continues at the Sound View’s restaurant until 1 a.m., with live music by the Silver Arrow Band and a countdown when 2022 shows up. Rates for a three-day stay start at $374 nightly.

INFO 58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com

Montauk Manor

For more of a mellow New Year’s Eve getaway, this hotel once known as "The Castle on the Hill" still overlooks the area and will be turning 95 in 2022. The lobby is once again decorated in festive décor for the season, the hotel restaurant will be open daily and all units have full kitchens, should you prefer a private meal. Weekend rates start at $184.

INFO 236 Edgemere St., Montauk; 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com

Danfords Hotel, Marina and Spa

With a waterside location in Port Jefferson Village, a stay here puts guests walking distance from restaurants and bars, Danford's Hotel is holding its own festive dinner to ring in the new year, a four-course $75 per person event in its Wave restaurant that will also feature a live jazz duo (6 p.m.-11 p.m.) and a Champagne toast. Guests can then make their first meal of 2022 a "Rise and Shine" breakfast buffet (served until 2 p.m.) for only $22.22. "Stay The Night" packages (including the dinner and breakfast) start at $489 for couples; overnight stays without packages start at $359.

INFO 25 E. Broadway; 631-928-5200, danfords.com

The Inn at Fox Hollow

Those looking to celebrate the end of the year in style can do so at this luxury hotel which is offering a "Ring in 2022 with the Fox!" gala party package that kicks off with a lush cocktail hour where butler passed hors d’oeuvres and hot dishes will be served. A sit-down dinner follows, featuring a "Land & Sea" entree that combines filet mignon and Chilean sea bass (vegetarian option is also available) before dessert arrives. The party continues with a live DJ, an all-night premium open bar and Champagne toast at midnight. Those staying the night can enjoy a breakfast buffet before a noon checkout. Overnight packages include two tickets to the gala and breakfast and start at $679; those looking to just come for the party can purchase tickets in advance for $165 per person.

INFO 7755 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-224-8100, thefoxhollow.com

Baron's Cove

This waterfront resort is hosting a special dinner to mark 2022. Seatings are available between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. for either a $125 four-course meal (from 5:30-8 p.m.) or a $175 six-course supper (8-10:30 p.m.) prepared by Chef Nicholas Vogel; with such items as lobster gnocchi, seared local tuna and braised lamb shank. Overnight stays start at $389.

INFO 31 W. Water St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-2101, caperesorts.com

Hotel Indigo East End

Hotel Indigo is hosting its own holiday bash at its Bistro72 restaurant, which will be serving a three-course $55 dinner from 5-7:30 p.m., or a $100 five-course dinner starting at 7:30 p.m. The night will also feature live music from musicians Bakithi Kumalo and Alyson Faith, among others. Overnight rates start at $132.05.

INFO 1830 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com

Hyatt Centric Times Square

The iconic New York City Times Square ball drop has resumed in-person (with proof of full vaccination and valid photo identification), but this hotel provides both a direct view of the event and a lofty perch above the crowd. Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric is on the 54th floor and has a view of the ball and much of the surrounding skyline. The venue is featuring a massive bash on New Year's Eve that will include three hours of passed appetizers and a five-hour premium open bar (black tie attire optional; proof of vaccination required). Guests can hang at street level as the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball comes down at midnight. Three-night minimum stay is required; rates start at $699 nightly. General admission tickets for the event at Bar 54 start at $1,249.

INFO 135 W. 45th St.; 646-364-1234, hyatt.com.

Windham Mountain

This resort has 54 trails to ski, and on New Year’s Eve guests can ski and board from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or check out the Tubing Park that will be available ($25 tickets; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The last day of 2021 will also offer a 6 p.m. fireworks display. Guests can eat at its Seasons restaurant until 6 p.m. and its Umbrella Bar will also stay open until 7 p.m. The Tavern23 restaurant is slated to open 5 to 10 p.m. Only three-night-minimums stays available, nightly rates start at $316. Skiers should note that New Year's Eve is a "red day," meaning tickets must be purchased online in advance; no day-of lift tickets will be available. Adult tickets are $145, ages 7-17: $109.

INFO 19 Resort Dr., Windham, New York; 1-800-754-9463, windhammountain.com

Troutbeck

A respite with history that dates to the 1700s, this getaway features three-dozen guest rooms and suites within its Garden House, Century House and Manor House, plus a heated swimming pool and fire pits along the waterway that runs nearby. Wellness services, massages and saunas are among the feel-good options, and for New Year’s Eve a dinner will be served (5:30 to 9 p.m.) that includes an oyster and caviar starter that can also be enjoyed as an in-room snack, as can Champagne. S’mores kits and bottled cocktails are also available. A $175 New Year’s Eve tasting menu can be reserved upon request (with 48 hours’ notice), as can a family-style meal. Rooms start at $350 nightly.

INFO 515 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, New York; 845-789-1555, troutbeck.com

Sugarbush Resort

This Vermont ski destination is less than a six-hour drive from Long Island for those looking for a mini-vacation. Outfitted with 111 trails spread across two mountains (including the 4,083-foot high Mt. Ellen, tied for third-highest in Vermont; ski ticket prices change based on demand). New Year’s Eve is a big deal at Sugarbush, which hosts a torchlight parade followed by a fireworks display — and for an especially unique view of the rockets bursting in air, there’s a guided snowshoe tour that will get you to the Gate House, where you can watch the show and ogle the stars while sipping hot chocolate ($64, $79 with snowshoe rental). A New Year's Eve dinner will also be served in the facility’s Rumble’s Bistro and Bar (4 to 10 p.m.), which will offer the regular menu plus specials that can be paired with ciders. Only minimums starting at three days available; nightly rates start at $269.10.

INFO 1840 Sugarbush Access Rd., Warren, Vermont; 802-552-4007, sugarbush.com