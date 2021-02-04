FAMILY FUN Aquarium, nature walks and stargazing

DINING

Andy’s Restaurant: Bringing the kids out to eat can be a challenge, especially (as any parent will attest) due to their disinterest in trying new meals. Andy’s in Greenport is a family-friendly spot where menu options include an array of kid-favorites like mozzarella sticks, burgers and French fries. (36 Front St.; 631-333-2525, andysgreenport.com)

Lucharitos: Tacos are also a wise choice when testing the lengths of a child’s palate, and the rapidly expanding Lucharitos taqueria chain in Greenport is a great place to start. Aside from the food, these Lucha libre wrestling-themed eateries sell colorful merch sporting cartoony masked characters, which the kids are likely to ask about. (119 Main St, Greenport., lucharitos.com)

Magic Fountain: For dessert, try this ice cream stand which makes a variety of its own flavors, ranging from the typical to some unique flavored treats like "Nutter Butter" (made with cookies and peanut butter sauce) and "Chocolate Blondie" (chocolate ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, fudge brownie bits and marshmallow sauce). (9825 Main Rd., Mattituck; 631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com)

THINGS TO DO

Long Island Aquarium: See live aquatic animals, as well as a selection of land-based wildlife. All guests need to reserve a time slot and pay in advance to visit. ($35, children ages 3-12: $23, ages two and younger are free). Kids can celebrate the winter break from school at the Funcation Camp (scheduled for Feb. 15-19). Parents can also look forward to trivia nights on alternating Thursdays (through Feb. 25) and its Winter Beer Fest (Feb. 20). (431 East Main St, Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com)

Orient Beach State Park: Wildlife is abundant here, from the crabs that visibly scuttle along the river to the osprey and other birds that fly overhead — and come the wintertime, seals can be spotted on occasion. The playground located along the bay beach is open for use. Parking fees aren’t collected until the spring. (40000 Main Rd.; 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov)

Custer Observatory: If you're looking for some nighttime fun with the family, check out the night skies at the Custer Observatory. Guests of all ages can visit Saturday nights 7 p.m. to midnight (weather-permitting) to see whatever celestial bodies the staff has selected for the evening via the facility’s Zerochromat telescope. Social distancing and mask rules are in effect, and all guests should dress for winter temperatures, as all viewing occurs under the unheated open air. Visits are free, but donations of $3 to $5 are suggested. (1115 Main Bayview Rd., Southold; 631-765-2626 custerobservatory.org)

The All Star: If you’d rather hang with the kids inside, bowl at The All Star in Riverhead. Advance reservations are recommended to secure a lane, and once you are in your designated space, your party will be separated from the next by dividers. Rental shoes and bowling balls are sanitized between uses. Your temperature will be checked upon arrival. (96 Main Rd.; 631-998-3565, theallstar.com)

Santa's Christmas Tree Farm: The holiday season may be over, but at Santa's Christmas Tree Farm, winter fun has just begun. A synthetic skating rink has been installed, and for $10 per person (including skate rentals; cash only), guests can hit the ice 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday until spring arrives. The farm’s fire pits will be lit, s’mores kits will be for sale and hot chocolate will be available to purchase. (30105 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com)