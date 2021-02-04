BRUNCH
First & South: This long-standing brunch stop offers indoor and outdoor dining. The menu features American food like frittata, parfait and French toast while cocktails, soft drinks, beer and wines are among the beverage choices. (100 South St.; 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com)
Love Lane Kitchen: Over in Mattituck, this spot has a breakfast-lunch menu that includes pancake tacos and build-your-own salad bowls. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. (240 Love Ln.; 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com)
THINGS TO DO
Hallockville Museum Farm: "Bee Keeping 101" seminars are being taught by a Master Beekeeper, and participants will learn about bees, how to care for them and how to cultivate your own honey. Beekeeping gear is not required. Lessons are offered in-person and via Zoom. Classes are currently scheduled every other Saturday through March (9 to 11 a.m. Feb.13 and 27, March 13 and 27) and are $300 ($250 for members); reserve in advance by calling ahead or emailing info@hallockville.com. (6038 Sound Ave, Riverhead; 631-298-5292, hallockville.org)
Peeko Oyster Farm: Specializing in raising oysters for sale by the bunch, anyone interested in a private, educational tour of the farm (led by founder Peter Stein) can reserve a spot in advance ($75 per person, minimum of three people) by calling. The day will also include a shucking lesson and a tasting session. (900 1st St.; 631-765-7994, peekooysters.com)
WINERY AND BREWERY HOPPING
Greenport Harbor Brewing Company: The current offerings include the "Sailing Solo Nelson" IPA (made with Nelson Sauvin hops grown in New Zealand), and the "Double Duck Imperial Porter," which is made with cocoa nibs, coconut and vanilla beans, giving it a flavor that recalls caramel, coffee, cake and bittersweet chocolate. Come Valentine’s Day, the brewers will be releasing a cherry pastry stout made with vanilla and cherries. (234 Carpenter St., Greenport and 42155 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com)
With vineyards to be found across the North Fork, grabbing a glass of wine is typically easy to achieve. Keep in mind, some have closed for the season, while others are reservation only — and with limited space within tasting rooms due to required social distancing rules, guests may have a better time finding opportunities where the current policy is first-come, first serve, such as RGNY (6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com), Osprey's Dominion (44075 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com), One Woman Wines and Vineyards in Southold (5195 Old North Rd.; 631-765-1200, onewomanwines.com) and Pellegrini Vineyards (23005 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-734-4111, pellegrinivineyards.com).
Macari Vineyards: For an especially socially distanced way to see friends, try hanging in a winterized glamping tent. The "Bergen Road Bungalows" allow groups (of up to six) a tasting room and a lunch paired with Macari wines. Each tent is decorated with locally-sourced artwork, board games and music on vinyl. Available daily between 1 and 5 p.m.; must be reserved in advance. A rate of $150 per person includes private use, lunch and four wines. (150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-0100, macariwines.com)