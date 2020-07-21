While the Hamptons is once again up and running, the other side of the East End—the North Fork—is also bustling with classic spots and new opportunities to dine and unwind this summer.

LOW TIDE BEACH BAR

Open to the general public and set up in the sand along the Long Island Sound shore and behind the Sound View Greenport, this spot is vying for the coolest hang of the summer. Beach chairs are arranged in small, socially distanced groups—and guests can grab drinks via the Death & Co. (deathandcompany.com) cocktail bar brand’s summer residency. Bartenders serve craft mixes 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Reservations required.

INFO 58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-0666, soundviewgreenport.com.

NORTH FORK FOOD TRUCK

Located in the garden outside the newly reopened North Fork Table restaurant and bar, the food truck is an extension of the eatery. Grab a bite to eat from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays with dishes crafted by chef John Fraser—including such options as charred corn elote, burgers and lobster rolls both hot and cold—plus wine, beer and cider.

INFO 57225 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

SUNFLOWER MAZE AT ROTTKAMP'S FOX HOLLOW FARM

You’ll see it as you drive down Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow: a field of chin-high golden sunflowers—and as you get closer, you’ll find it’s not just a farm field but a maze of yellow and green; it’s not hard to navigate and with striking plants at every turn, you’ll find lots of reasons to point your camera. For some extra sweetness, the For Goodness Cakes Co. food truck (631-213-1907, forgoodnesscakesco.com; pictured) is usually parked there noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, serving a variety of baked treats like cookies, French macarons and their dippable Churro tots, as well as some gluten-free and homemade vegan options.

INFO 2287 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow; 631-727-1786, Facebook. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; $5 per person, ages five and under are free.

ROADSIDE ART STAND

People cruising through the North Fork are likely to spot roadside pitstops to grab fresh produce—but motorists can add art to the list with Cutchogue artist Kaitlin Beebe's Beebe K-Art. Starting July 24, the pop-up shop on wheels—will be open noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and shoppers will find items like tote bags, prints and notecards, as well as original works created on paper—and watch for pop-ups from other artists and craftspeople to arrive this season.

INFO 24775 Main Rd., Cutchogue; instagram.com/thebeebek_art

PAWPAW POP-UP

Taking place at the chic brunch restaurant Bruce & Son (208 Main St., Greenport; bruceandsongreenport.com), which normally closes by 2:30 p.m., this dinner pop-up takes place twice on July 18, Aug. 22 and Sept. 5, with seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and the house handling the beverage service. As for Pawpaw dining, each meal is $75 (not including drinks), and will be different each time, but expect food that is tied to the season and comes from Long Island farms and waters. Pawpaw is also serving food for pick-up at or delivery from the Lin Beach House (455 Route 25, Greenport; thelinbeachhouse.com).

INFO pawpawpopup.com, reservations required.

JAMESPORT FARM BREWERY

Serving beverages brewed with barley and hops grown on-site, its pet-friendly premises is a hit with people stopping by for a day out on the North Fork. A food truck is parked at the brewery from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays; a $5 cover charge may be in effect for some of the live music playing 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

INFO 5873 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

DURYEA ORIENT POINT

If you’re seeing lots of activity at this brand-new restaurant and marina while driving in and out of Orient Beach State Park, drop by for a bite; it’s working as a walk-in eatery only, open to groups up to eight people Monday and then Wednesday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. If you're on your boat and want to grab lunch or dinner—the marina is also first-come, first-serve and can accommodate vessels as large as 90 feet in length. It includes inside dining but also offers an outdoor deck with views that may include the Cross Sound Ferry as it comes in and leaves for Connecticut. Seafood is the main cuisine, and the bar serves beer and wine; an in-house DJ is also slated to spin five days a week.

INFO 40200 Main Rd., Orient; duryeaop.com

DEMARCHELIER

Head to the Menhaden hotel and have a romantic meal at Demarchelier. The spot has sidewalk dining and serves traditional French food—and if you’re a hotel guest, you can also dine on the rooftop deck, which has some of the highest views anywhere in the village.

INFO 207 Front St., Greenport; 631-333-2778, demarchelierrestaurant.com. Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thurs-Fri; 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sat-Sun.

TRADEWINDS BREWING COMPANY

Taking over the spot that last housed Crooked Ladder Brewery, Duffy Griffiths—once the Crooked Ladder brewer—is now Director of Operations at Tradewinds, which opened earlier this summer. Its tasting room is currently operating 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, and appropriately is serving its limited “New Guy” IPA, as well as other hoppy options such as New England IPAs “The Haze on the Bays” and “Adrift.”

INFO 70 West Main St., Riverhead; tradewindsbrewing.com

CRUISE GREEN IN GREENPORT

Now entering its 22nd year, Captain David Berson is taking his electric-powered passenger vessel Glory back out on the harbor for private tours Friday through Sunday. Up to eight passengers can take part in a 45-minute voyage for $150 total; book in advance via greenportlaunch.com.

INFO Call 631-477-2515 for more information.

LIVE MUSIC DRIVE-IN

The nonprofit Hallockville Museum Farm will hold three 6:30 p.m. drive-in concerts before the summer is through, starting with the band East Bound Freight on July 23. Free Grass Union will be performing next on Aug. 13; Buddy Merriam and the Backroads (pictured) will play the final show on Aug. 20. Tickets are $40 in advance, which covers whomever you bring along in your car; call 631-298-5292 to make your reservation and email info@hallockville.com for more details.

INFO 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead; hallockville.com

RIVERHEAD CIDERHOUSE

With a patio equipped with tables sheltered by red apple-hued umbrellas, this spot has a selection of ciders as well as several offbeat craft brews on tap. The tasting room is currently open six days a week (no Tuesdays) and while it normally runs on a first-come, first-serve basis you’ll need to make reservations for some events; call ahead to check. Watch for live music on weekend afternoons and trivia 6 p.m. Thursdays.

INFO 2711 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com