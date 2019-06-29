TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
TravelLong Island Getaways

Things to do on the North Fork 

Where to wine, dine and unwind for a weekend getaway

Danielle Douglass and Justin Cameron-Strange, both of San

Danielle Douglass and Justin Cameron-Strange, both of San Francisco, Calif., walk the wide lawn toward the Long Island Sound at Kontokosta Winery in Greenport. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Lauren Chattman and Newsday Food Staff Special to Newsday
Print

The North Fork can fairly be called the down-to-earth “un-Hamptons,” a place to slow down and enjoy farmland vistas, salty air and small-town life. Flat country lanes dotted with produce stands and wine-tasting rooms beckon. In recent years, sophisticated restaurants, award-winning microbreweries, funky lodgings and quirky shops have cropped up, enlivening the scene. Here are some suggestions for staying, eating, drinking and exploring this quintessential Long Island destination.

WHERE TO STAY B&Bs, inns and more 

WHERE TO SIP Wine tasting, tours with a view

WHERE TO EAT From cheap eats to fine dining 

WHAT TO DO Play, explore and learn 

WHERE TO SHOP Antiques and local treasures 

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Top Travel stories

Watch Hill, Rhode Island (about 150 miles from 25 weekend getaways every New Yorker should take
Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Why this is the best time to visit Disneyland
Chico Hot Springs resort features geothermic pools in 5 hot springs to visit in the U.S. 
The Grand Palace is a popular tourist attraction Cruises, tours, more travel deals this week
The site of the historic Catskill Mountain House, 8 things to do in the Catskills this summer
This year's annual Pride parade will be even What to see and do in NYC for World Pride
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search