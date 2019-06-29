WHERE TO STAY B&Bs, inns and more

The Preston House & Hotel, Riverhead

This 20-room hotel takes advantage of Riverhead’s location as a pit stop on the way to the North Fork. The building includes the restored 1905 home of Suffolk County Sheriff Henry Preston and a sparkling new addition. The hotel has sleekly decorated rooms and suites that feature Scandinavian-style furnishings, king-size beds with luxury linens, Lavazza espresso machines and complimentary Wi-Fi. Rooms from $329 to $809 per night.

INFO 428 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Aqua by American Beech, Aquebogue

This 18-room boutique hotel overlooking Peconic Bay has luxury touches: in-room espresso machines, Frette linens and bathrobes, minibars stocked with premium drinks and snacks. Private water-view decks lend romance. The stunning beach, outfitted with chaises, is the perfect place to relax with a bottle of wine. A garden with exotic plants, hammocks and a boccie court provides another stylish spot for recreation. Rooms start at $295 a night midweek in July. Two-night minimum weekends in July.

INFO 15 Bay Ave., Aquebogue; 631-722-3212, aquahotelbeachclub.com

Shorecrest B&B, Southold

Innkeeper Marilyn Marks has filled her 1897-era home with collections of art and antiques. Five guest rooms, some with fireplaces and one with a Jacuzzi tub, are lavishly decorated too. Marks’ training as a landscape designer is evident in her formal gardens. The riotous floral display in front of the inn often stops those just driving by. There are two private beaches, one on Long Island Sound and another on Hashamomuck Pond. Rooms from $225 per night.

INFO 54300 County Rd. 48, Southold; 631-765-1570, shorecrestbedandbreakfast.com

Sound View, Greenport

A vintage 1953 motor court has been transformed into a family-friendly, design-forward beach resort. All 55 rooms and suites have a view of the water with a shared or private deck. Rooms are decorated in pared-down nautical style, with cedar shiplap on the walls, floors made from recycled rubber and rich burgundy or navy bedding. An atmospheric piano bar is adjacent to the Halyard restaurant. Rooms start at $425 a night midweek in July (excluding holidays).

INFO 58775 Rte. 48, Greenport; 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com

The Orient Inn, Orient

This grand old house on the easternmost end of the North Fork has beamed ceilings, handsome wood moldings, pocket doors and an impressive fireplace in the welcoming entry hall. Five rooms are old-fashioned but with renovated baths. Owner Joan Turturro, a French Culinary Institute grad, will provide dinners on request, for a group of six or more, as well as boxed lunches and picnic baskets to enjoy at the wineries. Rooms from $295 per night. In season there is a 2 night minimum stay on weekends.

INFO 25-500 Main Rd., Orient; 631-323-2300, orientinn-ny.com