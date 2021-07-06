TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
TravelLong Island Getaways

What's new, hot on the North Fork this summer

Jessy Fusco, director of operations at Terra Vite

Jessy Fusco, director of operations at Terra Vite Winery and Vineyard, leads a wine class as part of the winery's Educational Series. Credit: Conor Harrigan

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

The North Fork is bustling with classic spots and new opportunities to dine and unwind this summer. From winery tours to live music, here are some fun things to do and restaurants to try this season.

NEW SPOTS TO TRY Vineyards, dining and shops

GRAB A BITE Brunch, lunch and dinner

DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES Events and live music

SIP VINO Wineries to explore

Top Travel stories

Lake Placid is among the New York State
5 affordable, mini family road trips in NYS
This undated photo provided by Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1
Route 17 signs in Sloatsburg, NY
Looking for a getaway this summer? Take a spin through time on Rt. 17
The Venetian Theater at Caramoor Center for Music
Parks, performing arts centers offering live entertainment this summer
Block Island in Rhode Island is a quick
CT, RI more: Take a ferry from LI for a nearby summer getaway 
The Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and more bridges
Brooklyn, Manhattan: Walking across NY bridges and stops along the way
Didn’t find what you were looking for?