What's new, hot on the North Fork this summer

GRAB A BITE Brunch, lunch and dinner

Claudio’s

Serving the North Fork for over 150 years, this harbor restaurant continues to bring the fun each season. DJs and bands will perform on weekends (and some Thursdays) while food is served at the main restaurant, the waterfront, Crabby Jerry’s lobster shack and its pizzeria. This summer Claudio’s is also slated to open a botanical cocktail bar that will replace its beer garden space specializing in a variety of spirits. (111 Main St., Greenport; 631-477-0627; claudios.com)

Sound View Greenport

The Sound View is once again launching its shoreside Low Tide Beach Bar. Another fun amenity guests can take advantage of this summer is the pool area. The scene will combine beach seating, food from the poolside Jack’s Shack, live music and fire pits in the sand, plus the screening of classic films Saturdays at dusk. Guests can also look forward to poolside yoga and group meditation, as well as complimentary bike rentals and guided trail walks. A retail shop At Dawn opens its doors on the premises for the first time on July 1, carrying a curated selection of swimwear, home goods and accessories. At Sound View’s Halyard Restaurant, a Guest Chef Summer Dinner Series featuring cooking cameos from notable chefs will take place on July 15, July 29 and Aug. 5. (58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com)

Bruce & Son

Open for the summer 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays, this brunch restaurant has an ever-changing menu with a focus on unique dishes. The newest dish to arrive is the "strawberry toast" (sourdough, strawberry, pickled green strawberry, kefir cheese, sliced almond, honey) and pea hummus toast (sourdough, manchego cheese, marinated asparagus, egg, mint salad, dukkah, horseradish) — and as for its cocktails, the latest is the "Madre Lassi" (mezcal, tangerine, oat milk, lime). (208 Main St.; 631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com)

Green Hill Kitchen

This craft barbecue restaurant also specializes in live entertainment, with jazz on Tuesdays, an eclectic arts-inspired Wednesday (comedy, varied music genres, spoken word sessions), an open mic night Thursdays, DJs spinning on Fridays and both bluegrass (afternoons in its Hog Pit backyard patio) and rock (evenings) Saturdays before a reggae DJ plays at Sunday brunch from noon to 5 p.m. (48 Front St., Greenport; 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com)

Lucharitos

This local chain (lucharitos.com) serving Mexican food may have started in Greenport but now hosts locations in Aquebogue and Mattituck on the North Fork. "Little Lucharitos" in Aquebogue (487 Main Rd.; 631-779-3681) has live music Friday nights in its al fresco Margarita Garden, where food is served late and cooked on its outdoor wood-fired oven and grill. The Mattituck location (10095 Main Rd.; 631-477-6666) is unique as it offers guests the option to make your own dish deal — just tell the staff behind the counter what you wish and they whip it up right in front of you.

Love Lane Kitchen

Over in Mattituck, this spot remains a go-to for breakfast and lunch, but it’s now open for dinner Thursday through Monday. Guests can enjoy cocktails from the "Good Libations" list that includes the "Manhattituck" (bourbon whiskey, vermouth, bitters) and the "Moroccan Hibiscus Spritz" (hibiscus liqueur, tequila, bitter aperitif, fresh lemon, seltzer). The venue is also releasing its own vino, a dry, fruit-marked wine. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. (240 Love Lane; 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com)

The Watershed Kitchen and Bar at Bay Breeze Inn

This spot has a gastropub and rooms in king, queen and cottage options (starting at $225-$425 for the summer). Now that the summer season has arrived, Mondays are "Musingo" nights (music bingo) and Thursdays are all-day happy hours for first responders and members of the military (both active and retired; ID required); watch for live bands on Fridays through Sundays. (46 Front St., South Jamesport; 631-779-3454, thewatershedli.com and baybreezeinnli.com)

North Fork Table & Inn

This spot is serving upscale comfort foods like lobster-corn fritters and lamb kielbasa plus burgers, lobster rolls, salads and desserts. Full brunch and dinner menus are available, and for an overnight stay, the Inn debuted four renovated rooms over Memorial Day weekend with rates starting around $435. (57225 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com)

Brix & Rye

Ingenious cocktails have always been a signature trait at Brix & Rye (308A Main St., Greenport; 631-477-6985, brixandrye.com) and seasonal favorites are coming back for the summer, such as the "Grass Widow" (snap peas, green chartreuse liqueur, lime cordial, gin) and a margarita with strawberry-infused tequila. Guests who sit at the bar can order pizza from neighboring 1943 Pizza Bar (308 D, Main St., Greenport; 631-477-6984, rollingindoughpizza.com).

The Frisky Oyster

Now equipped with outdoor seating, patrons can enjoy unique dishes like a blackened grouper sandwich (with heirloom tomato and lemon aioli) and a duck burger (with shiitake ketchup). Desserts on the menu include lavender creme brulee, strawberry shortcake and the aptly-arriving summer berry crumble. Cocktails to try include the WARD AKA "What A Refreshing Drink" mixer (gin, cucumber, mint, lime, elderflower), as well as a watermelon cilantro margarita and its "Beaver Fever" (tequila, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, lime) tipple. (27 Front St., Greenport; 631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com)

American Beech

This boutique hotel lounge space within its courtyard located in Stirling Square is great for those looking to socialize with friends and family this summer. Guests can look forward to new menu items at Black Llama Bar and restaurant. Check out the reception area for clothing and accessories from designer Alex Vinash. (300 Main St., Greenport; 631 477-6571, americanbeech.com)

East on Main

The menu features North Fork based produce and wines to try. An updated list of signature cocktails will be available, as well as dishes like its specialty rainbow cookie cake and its lobster roll. (10560 Main Rd.; 631-298-7208, nofoeastonmain.com)