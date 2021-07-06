What's new, hot on the North Fork this summer
The North Fork is bustling with classic spots and new opportunities to dine and unwind this summer. From winery tours to live music, here are some fun things to do and restaurants to try this season.
NEW SPOTS TO TRY Vineyards, dining and shops
Terra Vite Winery and Vineyard
Taking over the former Diliberto Winery, Terra Vite Winery and Vineyard features a remodeled tasting room. Food options include cheese boards, plates of charcuterie and locally sourced snacks and dips. Fridays will include "Apertivo Hour" from 4 to 8 p.m., where guests can enjoy a glass of wine and snacks for $15. Look for live music on Saturdays and occasional yoga sessions. On Thursdays, the "Terra Vite Educational Series" puts patrons before the in-house Sommelier who leads each session. Classes include "Wine 101" and "Brine and Wine," which teaches guests how to shuck oysters and find wine pairings. (250 Manor Ln., Jamesport; 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com)
Peconic County Brewing
This brewery features an al fresco patio that faces the Peconic Riverfront and it’s equipped with a full kitchen so guests can come by for food and brews. Visitors can look forward to live music all weekend throughout the summer. (221 E Main St, Riverhead; 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com)
Peconic Bay Vineyards
This revived vineyard features a tasting room and an outdoor seating area. Guests can enjoy menu items like cheese and charcuterie plates, all made with local ingredients. Check out the farm stand, where items like local oysters, wine and beer can be bought. Look for live music this summer and groups of six to 20 people can arrange for a two-hour private guided tastings in the facility’s tasting barn. Guests can take vineyard tours (up to six) on an electric moke around the property. The winery is also hosting "Picnics in the Vines," which grant up to six people a picnic blanket set and guests can enjoy a tasting for two with cheese and charcuterie before scoring a bottle of their choice to go. Reservations are available via the vineyard’s website. (31320 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-735-9192, peconicbayvineyards.com)
Alpina
This Swiss and Italian wine bar opened in June and took over the space formerly home to the Industry Standard. It focuses on small plates while also specializing in homemade pastas and a variety of wines. (45 Front St., Greenport; 631-477-2600)
GRAB A BITE Brunch, lunch and dinner
Claudio’s
Serving the North Fork for over 150 years, this harbor restaurant continues to bring the fun each season. DJs and bands will perform on weekends (and some Thursdays) while food is served at the main restaurant, the waterfront, Crabby Jerry’s lobster shack and its pizzeria. This summer Claudio’s is also slated to open a botanical cocktail bar that will replace its beer garden space specializing in a variety of spirits. (111 Main St., Greenport; 631-477-0627; claudios.com)
Sound View Greenport
The Sound View is once again launching its shoreside Low Tide Beach Bar. Another fun amenity guests can take advantage of this summer is the pool area. The scene will combine beach seating, food from the poolside Jack’s Shack, live music and fire pits in the sand, plus the screening of classic films Saturdays at dusk. Guests can also look forward to poolside yoga and group meditation, as well as complimentary bike rentals and guided trail walks. A retail shop At Dawn opens its doors on the premises for the first time on July 1, carrying a curated selection of swimwear, home goods and accessories. At Sound View’s Halyard Restaurant, a Guest Chef Summer Dinner Series featuring cooking cameos from notable chefs will take place on July 15, July 29 and Aug. 5. (58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com)
Bruce & Son
Open for the summer 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays, this brunch restaurant has an ever-changing menu with a focus on unique dishes. The newest dish to arrive is the "strawberry toast" (sourdough, strawberry, pickled green strawberry, kefir cheese, sliced almond, honey) and pea hummus toast (sourdough, manchego cheese, marinated asparagus, egg, mint salad, dukkah, horseradish) — and as for its cocktails, the latest is the "Madre Lassi" (mezcal, tangerine, oat milk, lime). (208 Main St.; 631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com)
Green Hill Kitchen
This craft barbecue restaurant also specializes in live entertainment, with jazz on Tuesdays, an eclectic arts-inspired Wednesday (comedy, varied music genres, spoken word sessions), an open mic night Thursdays, DJs spinning on Fridays and both bluegrass (afternoons in its Hog Pit backyard patio) and rock (evenings) Saturdays before a reggae DJ plays at Sunday brunch from noon to 5 p.m. (48 Front St., Greenport; 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com)
Lucharitos
This local chain (lucharitos.com) serving Mexican food may have started in Greenport but now hosts locations in Aquebogue and Mattituck on the North Fork. "Little Lucharitos" in Aquebogue (487 Main Rd.; 631-779-3681) has live music Friday nights in its al fresco Margarita Garden, where food is served late and cooked on its outdoor wood-fired oven and grill. The Mattituck location (10095 Main Rd.; 631-477-6666) is unique as it offers guests the option to make your own dish deal — just tell the staff behind the counter what you wish and they whip it up right in front of you.
Love Lane Kitchen
Over in Mattituck, this spot remains a go-to for breakfast and lunch, but it’s now open for dinner Thursday through Monday. Guests can enjoy cocktails from the "Good Libations" list that includes the "Manhattituck" (bourbon whiskey, vermouth, bitters) and the "Moroccan Hibiscus Spritz" (hibiscus liqueur, tequila, bitter aperitif, fresh lemon, seltzer). The venue is also releasing its own vino, a dry, fruit-marked wine. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. (240 Love Lane; 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com)
The Watershed Kitchen and Bar at Bay Breeze Inn
This spot has a gastropub and rooms in king, queen and cottage options (starting at $225-$425 for the summer). Now that the summer season has arrived, Mondays are "Musingo" nights (music bingo) and Thursdays are all-day happy hours for first responders and members of the military (both active and retired; ID required); watch for live bands on Fridays through Sundays. (46 Front St., South Jamesport; 631-779-3454, thewatershedli.com and baybreezeinnli.com)
North Fork Table & Inn
This spot is serving upscale comfort foods like lobster-corn fritters and lamb kielbasa plus burgers, lobster rolls, salads and desserts. Full brunch and dinner menus are available, and for an overnight stay, the Inn debuted four renovated rooms over Memorial Day weekend with rates starting around $435. (57225 Main Rd., Southold; 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com)
Brix & Rye
Ingenious cocktails have always been a signature trait at Brix & Rye (308A Main St., Greenport; 631-477-6985, brixandrye.com) and seasonal favorites are coming back for the summer, such as the "Grass Widow" (snap peas, green chartreuse liqueur, lime cordial, gin) and a margarita with strawberry-infused tequila. Guests who sit at the bar can order pizza from neighboring 1943 Pizza Bar (308 D, Main St., Greenport; 631-477-6984, rollingindoughpizza.com).
The Frisky Oyster
Now equipped with outdoor seating, patrons can enjoy unique dishes like a blackened grouper sandwich (with heirloom tomato and lemon aioli) and a duck burger (with shiitake ketchup). Desserts on the menu include lavender creme brulee, strawberry shortcake and the aptly-arriving summer berry crumble. Cocktails to try include the WARD AKA "What A Refreshing Drink" mixer (gin, cucumber, mint, lime, elderflower), as well as a watermelon cilantro margarita and its "Beaver Fever" (tequila, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, lime) tipple. (27 Front St., Greenport; 631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com)
American Beech
This boutique hotel lounge space within its courtyard located in Stirling Square is great for those looking to socialize with friends and family this summer. Guests can look forward to new menu items at Black Llama Bar and restaurant. Check out the reception area for clothing and accessories from designer Alex Vinash. (300 Main St., Greenport; 631 477-6571, americanbeech.com)
East on Main
The menu features North Fork based produce and wines to try. An updated list of signature cocktails will be available, as well as dishes like its specialty rainbow cookie cake and its lobster roll. (10560 Main Rd.; 631-298-7208, nofoeastonmain.com)
DISTILLERIES & BREWERIES Events and live music
Twin Stills Moonshine
A craft distillery specializing in a variety of moonshine flavors such as honey, coffee and apple pie, the spot also has bourbon aged in American white oak barrels and a new Xpress vodka. Watch for live music plus a DJ slated to spin most nights throughout the summer; trivia, movie and "Musingo" (musical bingo) events are also scheduled to occur throughout the season. (5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-779-3199, liooldtymer.com)
Jamesport Farm Brewery
Guests can sit at the new VIP Section dubbed "hop rooms" this season. The private zones are outdoor spaces and can seat up to 25 people and each has a synthetic turf floor and a plastic greenhouse covering for roofing, all under shade. Summer visitors can also look forward to weekend farm tours and tasting packages that include a guided tour of the hops and barley fields (while riding in a hay wagon) and the brewhouse. The brewery is also debuting its monthly "Friday Funday," which features an outdoor movie showing, a "Meet Your Local Farmer" pairing dinner and a new beer will be released every month for the rest of the year. (5873 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com)
Eastern Front Brewing Co.
Swing by this season to try the brewery's "Miami Weisse" summer wheat beer and the "Fat Old Sun" summer lager. Open mic nights are 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and karaoke will be held on various occasions. Watch for live music on Saturdays and Sundays and fresh oyster shucking events on Aug. 8 and Sept. 5. (13100 Main Rd., Mattituck; 631-905-1535)
North Fork Brewing Co.
This brewery inhabiting a renovated firehouse is celebrating its third anniversary this summer with new can releases plus the introduction of its "Throw Money At It" sour IPA, made with lychee and kiwi. Food trucks will also be parked outside every Saturday until the fall and on Sunday July 11, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 guests can enjoy an all-day brunch from the Peach & Pine food truck. (24 E. 2nd St., Riverhead; 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com)
Montauk Distilling Co.
Despite its South Fork name, this full-service distillery is located in a converted former firehouse in Riverhead and the focus here is on specialty cocktails and beers local to New York State. New this summer, the distillery is serving its own line of hard seltzers. Groups of less than eight people can take a tour of the distillery. The summer entertainment will include live music during the weekends and foods like pizza, tacos, nachos and other tapas-style dishes will be available from the kitchen. (24 E. 2nd St., Riverhead; 631-727-6326, montaukdistillingco.com)
Long Ireland Beer Company
This summer, the brewery will be holding axe-throwing events set for alternating Sunday afternoons. The outdoor seating area has been expanded and live music is slated to take place along with a rotation of food trucks. Guests can also try specialty beer slushies, including the "Death Or Glory" Raspberry Lemonade Beer frozen beverage. (817 Pulaski St., Riverhead; 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com)
Greenport Harbor Brewing Company
It’s a common sight to see people and their pups enjoying a brew on the lawn and in the tasting room in its western outpost in Peconic while driving nearby. Visitors can join trivia nights on Thursdays at 6 p.m. and live music on weekends. (42155 Main Rd.; 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com)
Riverhead Ciderhouse
This cider house has two-hour bingo sessions Monday nights and two-hour trivia games on Thursday evenings. Live music takes place on Friday nights, Saturday all-day and night then live piano performances are on mornings and mid-afternoons on Sundays. (2711 Sound Ave, Calverton; 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com)
SIP VINO Wineries to explore
Bridge Lane
Guests can sip vino at this wineries weekly "Sunday Scaries" event. Intended to help ease any worries caused by the impending Monday start to the workweek, it’s held in the tasting room from noon to 7 p.m through Aug. 29. Menu items include a variety of cheeses, mimosas, doughnuts and Bridge Lane brand "Bubbles" sparkling wine for purchase. The outdoor space includes picnic tables and a shuffleboard coming soon. Saturdays will feature live music from 1 to 4 p.m. each week until Labor Day. (35 Cox Neck Rd., Mattituck; 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com)
Macari Vineyards
A new tasting room experience has begun at the winery and is taking place in its barrel cellar. Groups of four to six people can reserve the cellar’s communal table for two hours and receive a toast with the winery’s new release "2020 HORSES," plus a flight of other recent releases and a custom cheese and charcuterie board with fresh-baked sourdough. Reservations can be made via exploretock.com. (150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-0100, macariwines.com)
Pindar Vineyards
Guests can enjoy live music this summer on Saturdays and Sundays (1:30 to 5:30 p.m.) and starting July 2 the venue’s "Sunset Fridays" program will launch, featuring live music (5 to 8 p.m.). Pindar is also adding cigar options to some select Fridays, available to buy from the Lefty’s Specialty Cigars truck. For a fun photo-op, check out the sunflower field, which should bloom mid-July. (37645 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-734-6200, pindar.net)
Sannino Vineyard
A winery and a bed-and-breakfast, visitors can drop by Friday nights for a "Wine 'till Nine" deal, featuring a $40 date night that includes two glasses of wine and a small bite. If you’re looking to stay overnight, rates for either a suite or a villa this summer (until Oct. 31) are $395 nightly Sunday through Thursday, $450 Friday through Saturday and on holidays; there’s a two-night minimum stay on weekends. B&B guests receive a wine tasting with a cheese platter and breakfast in the morning. Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. are when $75 "Vine to Wine" tours are held and hosted by owner/ winemaker Anthony Sannino. (15975 CR- 48, Cutchogue; 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com)
Lieb Cellars
Producing wines for nearly 30 years, this winery has both a tasting room and an outdoor patio. New wines to try this summer are its 2020 Estate Pinot Blanc, an energetic offering that features notes of green apple and sugared lemon peels, touched by sea spray and the 2020 Estate riesling, an extremely limited release with only 200 cases produced, a dry and gentle experience with a profile of floral and peach notes. (13050 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue; 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com)
Palmer Vineyards
Guests can now enjoy the vineyard's canned rosé. The spot is also converting its old farmhouse into an Inn with four bedrooms for guests to spend the night. As for entertainment, Palmer is hosting a "Sunset Friday" soiree each week, which will feature fresh local oysters to eat and live music. (5120 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-722-9463, palmervineyards.com)
RGNY
This summer, the winery is offering a $40 per person "Scielo in a Bottle" experience that allows visitors to pick an item from the Scielo line of wines plus a pairing for your table. Guests can play board games while sipping and snacking. (6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com)