THINGS TO DO Brewery, paintbar and parks to explore

Port Jeff Brewing Co. and Po’Boy Brewery

Grab a home-brewed cold one at either microbrewery, which offer a wide range of beers on tap and by the can. Port Jeff Brewing Company pours local-themed crafts like the citrusy Port Jeff Party Boat IPA and the crisp Port Jeff Beach Beer. The microbrewery also hosts a free summer concert series every Wednesday night in Chandler Square. Po’Boy Brewery offers a mix of Pilseners, ales and IPAs, along with hard ciders and sours. The Sour Patch — available on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. — includes specialties like the Sour Mashup (kettle sour with blackberry, raspberry, blueberry and marshmallow) and the Donut Touch My Bacon (an American porter combining the tastes of bacon and doughnut).

INFO Port Jeff Brewing Co, 22 Mill Creek Road, 631-331-2959, portjeffbrewing.com; Po’Boy Brewery, 200 Wilson Street Building E3, 631-828-1131, poboybrewery.com

Captain Fish Port Jefferson

Spend the day fishing on the Long Island Sound aboard a chartered boat with Captain Eric. The 30-foot Albin takes a private party of anywhere from one to six passengers as far out as the Middle Ground, where guests can drop a line and fish for striped bass. All bait and high-quality fishing equipment are provided. The boat includes a full kitchen and stand-up bathroom. Captain Fish also offers charted tours of Port Jefferson Harbor.

INFO: 118 W Broadway, 631-974-4933, captainfishportjefferson.com

Port Jeff Salt Cave

Step into a salt cave made with three tons of Himalayan salt crystals and unwind in a zero gravity lounge chair as your healing process begins through salt therapy. Cool down with a three-minute, full-body cryotherapy session to detox, relieve pain and inflammation, and receive a natural energy boost and mood enhancer. Additional body treatment and healing services include aroma touch therapy, an infrared sauna, CBS oil therapy and more.

INFO 320 Main St., 631-938-2102, thehealingcenteratportjeffsaltcave.com

Muse Paintbar

With a paintbrush in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, spend a night out getting a painting session at this studio. Pick the painting you want to create, make a reservation for your party, and let the paint and sip experience begin. Virtual and private events are also available.

INFO134 Main St., 888-607-6873, musepaintbar.com

McAllister Park

Climb the dunes that stand between the Long Island Sound and the Port Jefferson Harbor at this hidden gem, which includes Pirates Cove, and get water views from all angles. Limited parking is available in Belle Terre, but even better to make the walk from town or arrive by boat, drop anchor and enjoy the tranquility.

INFO Anchorage Road, Belle Terre

Rocketship Park

The kids will have a blast at this 4,000-square-foot playground, just off the Port Jefferson Harbor. It includes a spacecraft structure with two slides, a pirate ship climbing apparatus, and other play areas, all within a fenced area with a rubberized surface. Nearby are basketball courts, tennis courts and a covered picnic area.

INFO 34 Roessner Lane