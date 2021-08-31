If you're looking to squeeze in one more vacation before summer ends, here are last-minute trips to take on Long Island and in New York State this season.

SHELTER ISLAND

The beaches

Purchase a $25 day pass that grants you entry to all public beaches on Shelter Island. Passes are available online if you want to purchase before your trip. Scan the appropriate QR code (shelterislandtown.us) and pay with a credit card. The code is also posted at the beaches and on the door of Town Hall (38 N. Ferry Rd.) Crescent Beach (Shore Rd. in the area of Crescent Beach Rd.) and Wades Beach (114 S. Midway Rd.) are protected by lifeguards in-season.

Shelter Island Kayak

This spot offers self-guided tours via kayak, SUP and canoe that provide a look at changing foliage and wildlife. Single kayaks are two hours for $30, four hours for $45, full day for $60; double kayaks are two hours for $50, four hours for $70, full day for $90. Guided tours available for $60 per person, $30 for kids under 12.

INFO 80 Burns Rd.; 631-749-1990; kayaksi.com.

Mashomack Preserve

With several miles of hiking trails and coastline, visitors have plenty to explore. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are also frequently spotted flitting around feeders placed outside the 19th-century Manor House.

INFO 79 S. Ferry Rd.; 631-749-1001, nature.org.

Whale’s Tale

Play mini-golf at this classic Shelter Island spot that hosts a nautical18-hole course. The snack shop sells grill food, ice cream and other treats (cash only).

INFO 3 Ram Island Rd.; 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill

Located in the Island Boatyard and Marina, you can arrive by land or sea (dock slips are available), this spot is especially known for its outdoor Shipwreck Bar, a grounded boat that’s been turned into a grab-a-drink destination. There is live music Wednesdays through Sundays, and lunch and dinner is available daily except Wednesdays. Food truck and raw bar available Wednesdays at the Shipwreck Bar.

INFO 63 S. Menantic Rd.; 631-749-5535, saltshelterisland.com.

OVERNIGHT STAY

The Ram’s Head Inn

Accessible by land and sea, ship-to-shore dining is available at its private dock, and the Inn has a yacht available to charter for day trips. Equipped with a spa, yoga classes are also offered, as are picnics 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Live music is slated Thursdays though Sundays, and trivia nights are on Wednesday evenings.

INFO 108 Ram Island Dr., Shelter Island Heights; 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

FIRE ISLAND

Beaches

There are no fees to visit the ocean or bay beaches on Fire Island—but keep in mind not all have lifeguards on duty. Check any posted signage for rules and regulations before setting up in the sand.

The Fire Island Lighthouse

Open daily for tours, this historic beacon towers over the area and can be seen for miles around. Getting there involves either a walk from Kismet or Robert Moses State Park. The gift shop and museum are also open daily.

INFO 1 Burma Rd., Fire Island National Seashore; 631-583-5901, fireislandlighthouse.com

Biking

Places to consider when looking to rent a bicycle include Ocean Beach Hardware (482 Bayberry Walk; 631-583-5826, oceanbeachhardware.com), OBP Bike Shop (1 Champlain Walk, Ocean Bay Park; 631-583-5111, obpbikes.com), Corliss Bike and Supply in Fair Harbor (62 Bay Walk; 631-583-5769, corlissbikeandsupply.com) and "The Bike Guy" (41 Maple Ct.; 516-220-1764).

OVERNIGHT STAY

The Palms Hotel in Ocean Beach (168 Cottage Walk; 631-583-8870, palmshotelfireisland.com) has a private bay beach, courtyard and items like bicycles and kayaks available to use.

The Finger Lakes and Upstate New York

Family-friendly spots to visit include Rosamond Gifford Zoo (1 Conservation Pl., Syracuse; 315-435-8511, rosamondgiffordzoo.org) and the Strong National Museum of Play (1 Manhattan Square Dr. Rochester; 585-263-2700, museumofplay.org)—and for baseball fans, the Syracuse Mets play home games at NBT Bank Stadium (106 Lake Dr. Liverpool; 315-451-7275, onondagacountyparks.com).

Seneca Lake

Captain Bill’s Seneca Lake Cruises tour company (3 N. Franklin St., Watkins Glen; 607-535-4541, senecaharborstation.com) offers dinner cruises along its waters, as well as sightseeing ventures and live music. Grab dinner at the Seneca Harbor Station, a lakeside restaurant at the tip of the water that was constructed from a former train station. Sip vino at one of several wineries in the area including Rock Stream Vineyards (162 Fir Tree Point Rd., Rock Stream; 607-243-5395, rockstreamvineyards.com), Prejean Winery (2634 Rt. 14, Penn Yan; 315-536-7524, prejeanwinery.com) and Boundary Breaks (1568 Porter Covert Rd., Lodi; 607-474-5030, boundarybreaks.com).

OVERNIGHT STAY

A stay at the Inn at Glenora Wine Cellars (5435 Rt. 14, Dundee; 800-243-5513, glenora.com) offers views of Seneca Lake. Wine tastings and a restaurant with vegan and vegetarian offerings are available.

Otsego

Visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (25 W. Main St., Cooperstown; 607-547-7200, baseballhall.org), where visitors can see a wide variety of exhibits dedicated to the sport. The Rail Explorers pedal railbike group has a new experience, a 12-mile rail route that rolls over bridges, by farms and through woodlands (136 E. Main St., Milford; 1-877-833-8588, railexplorers.net), and the Fly Creek Cider Mill (288 Goose St., Fly Creek; 607-547-9692, flycreekcidermill.com), a historic water-powered cider mill that can be toured.

OVERNIGHT STAY

Over in Cooperstown, the Otesaga Resort Hotel (60 Lake St.; 607-544-2502, otesaga.com) provides a menu of seasonal foods at its Hawkeye Bar and Grill and looks out onto Otsego Lake.

Madison County

See the 167-foot waterfall located within Chittenango Falls State Park (2300 Rathbun Rd., Cazenovia; 315-492-1756, parks.ny.gov), which also has fishing and hiking trails.

The "Wizard of Oz" author L. Frank Baum is from the Village of Chittenango, and the All Things Oz Museum (219 Genesee St., Chittenango; 315-687-7772, allthingsoz.org) is located there, which features several exhibits and artifacts related to both Baum’s work and "Wizard of Oz."

Visit the International Boxing Hall of Fame (1 Hall of Fame Dr., Canastota; 315-697-7095, ibhof.com), a museum dedicated to boxing stars and the sport’s history.

OVERNIGHT STAY

The Colgate Inn (1 Payne St., Hamilton; 315-824-2300, innatcolgate.com) has a tavern serving American food and has a college neighborhood that features shopping, arts and entertainment, while the Brewster Inn (6 Ledyard Ave, Cazenovia; 315-655-9232, thebrewsterinn.com) has a full restaurant and sunset views of Cazenovia Lake.