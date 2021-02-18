TODAY'S PAPER
Plan your spring break on Long Island: Explore spots in Nassau, Suffolk and the East End

People can try their hand with brush and easel while painting at Pinot's Palette, with Long Island locations in Bay Shore and East Meadow. Credit: Pinot's Palette

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Spring break is a time for students and their families and friends to cut loose while winter flips to slightly warmer temperatures. Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, many college students are staying home this year, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of fun to be had right here on Long Island.

Here are some spots in Nassau, Suffolk and on the East End to explore this season.

NASSAU & SUFFOLK The Adventure Park, cooking classes and ax throwing

NORTH FORK Wineries, breweries and brunch spots

SOUTH FORK Painting classes, golfing and dining spots

