NASSAU & SUFFOLK The Adventure Park, cooking classes and ax throwing

THINGS TO DO

Try a painting class at Pinot's Palette studios this break in Bay Shore (61 W. Main St., Bay Shore; 631-446-4777; pinotspalette.com) and East Meadow (2557 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; 516-390-8740). Classes at the East Meadow location are $40 per class, while Bay Shore is having $35 classes during the day ($39 evenings) and both use disposable aprons, social distancing and other methods of health safety; classes must be reserved and paid for in advance

The Adventure Park (75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights; 631-983-3844, myadventurepark.com) is reopening just in time for spring break 2021 (March 26). The season will include three new trails of varying difficulty, giving the park a total of 14 trails and 26 zip lines. Guests can take advantage of a large fire pit on Friday nights, while Saturday evenings will feature "Glow in the Park" events, which occur after dark and feature both LED lighting and music. General admission is $64 (purchased online), but college students are encouraged to use code "STUDENT2020" to get a 15% discount. "Last Call" tickets, for the final hours of the day, are $48, Glow in the Park is $54.

If you're looking to do something fun and creative this break, head to the Modern Terrarium Bar By ReCreateU (19 S. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-678-8886, modernterrariumbar.com). This spot uses organic and plant-based products for its terrarium-constructing workshops, which includes a "DIY Terrarium" option (starts at $35) that allows visitors to tailor their very own. Pick a container, use colored sand to build layers then pick out a succulent. Guests can also add healing crystals, colored rocks and colored moss to their projects. Mask-wearing is required and cleansing measures are in place, including the sanitization of each individual tool used during DIY Terrarium appointments.

Emerge Yoga and Wellness, (623 Broadway, Massapequa; 516-252-3526, emergeyogawellness.com) a yoga studio and holistic center, is holding special group sessions for those looking to work out during their time off. During March, the studio is offering a "New Student" special which includes five classes for $35 (with a one-month expiration to use). Private classes are customizable, and options include Land Yoga, AntiGravity Yoga, Meditation and Sound Bath. The intensity of the services can be modified to be more upbeat or zen, or somewhere in-between depending on preference. Rooms are cleaned between each gathering, masks are required and limited capacity for class sizes.

Join in on some friendly competition at the Heartland Golf Park (1 Executive Dr., Edgewood; 631-667-7400, heartlandgolfpark.com). The golf park features a driving range, mini-golf course and an executive par-3 nine-hole golf course. Stalls are 6 feet apart and the venue is equipped with an automatic tee system, where golf balls are disinfected before returning for further use and all 92 hitting stalls are wiped down between uses; masks are required for entry.

Why not try a cooking class with your free time? The Baking Coach (320 Broadway Greenlawn, Huntington; 631-543-8608, bakingcoach.com) is holding in-person lessons in March and April. Classes include making sprinkle cookies and black-and-white cookies (March 27), cake pops (March 31) and homemade ravioli with classic tomato sauce (April 3). In-person workshops start at $85 per person and are paid for in advance.

A fun group activity to try is axe throwing at Molly Hatchets Urban Axe Throwing (860 S. Second St., Ronkonkoma; 631-648-9622, axethrowinglongislandny.com), where you can hoist and hurl actual axes at targets. The spot is at a half-capacity limit for guests and the general rate is $29.99 per person for 90 minutes. Customers must fill out COVID-related health forms and temperature checks are taken; masks are required and axes are sterilized between sessions.

Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve (1600 Merrick Rd., Merrick; 516-804-2000, hempsteadny.gov) is equipped with the possibilities for fishing and kayaking, a hike here can take you 115 feet high, which provides views of the Manhattan skyline and Jones Beach tower, as well as all the area that surrounds. Keep an eye out for lots of birds that flit by, and the occasional fox that shoots out across the hiking trail, but for a unique animal encounter, a herd of Nigerian Dwarf goats also live on the park premises, brought in as an ecologically delicate way to control weed and brush growth.

DINING

Coach Meeting House (160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay; 516-588-9288, coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com) is showing serious brunch dedication by serving the midday meal seven days a week (noon to 2 p.m.). Offered as a bottomless meal, the brunch is $30 per person weekdays ($40 Saturdays and Sundays) and can be had in one of the restaurant’s outdoor igloos (minimum of six on weekends) that also come equipped with outdoor fire pits (igloos can only be reserved in advance). The meal includes unlimited champagne for two hours plus orange juice, peach bellini and Aperol spritz mixes so patrons can mix their own drinks, while foods include French toast, pancakes and bacon-egg-cheese sliders. Dogs are welcome outside, a DJ spins background beats weekends.

Sasa (2119 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale; 631-465-0346, sasahibachi.com) features Hibachi, Hawaiian poke bowls, sushi and Asian fusion food; it also serves Soju, an alcoholic beverage that is available in flavors like strawberry, yogurt, green apple and peach. Reservations are required.

Oyster Bay Brewing Co. (6 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay; 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com) is a good choice for groups to enjoy some pints or flavored seltzers. The brewery allows leashed, friendly dogs inside (and there are heaters outside for outdoor seating). These brew crafters are well known for their "Barn Rocker" Islanders team tribute ale — but come April visitors can look for a "Summer Peach" beverage and a fresh seltzer-based craft cocktail.