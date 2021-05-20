Long Island spots that give off a tropical vibe and will make you forget you’re close to home — from tiki bars to salt shacks, tropical-themed experiences and beach resorts, you can make an escape this summer, if just for a few hours. Plan your summer staycation:

TIKI AND BEACH BARS

Kick back with a drink in hand and your feet in the sand or sip a fruity cocktail by the bar at some of Long Island's many tiki and beach bars.

Salt Shack, Cedar Beach: Live music is planned seven nights a week on the beach. This summer's new theme nights include Country Night Tuesdays and Dublin Wednesdays, as well as a pizza station and taco station. Parking is free for nonresidents after 5 p.m. Town of Babylon residents park free all day with proof of residency. 100 Ocean Pkwy, Babylon; saltshackny.com, 631-422-7222.

The Low Tide Bar: Grab a drink and sit on the sand at this beachside bar at Sound View Greenport, opening Memorial Day weekend. A cocktail menu from the neighboring Halyard at Sound View will be paired with live music (talent list not yet announced). Jack’s Shack, The Halyard’s casual food truck, will also open Memorial Day weekend, offering a menu of classic American fare and summery twists on classic cocktails by the pool. 58775 County Road 48, Greenport; soundviewgreenport.com, 631-477-0666.

Dublin Deck Tiki Bar: Sip on tropical drinks and enjoy live music daily including Country Night Mondays, Ladies Night Thursdays and popular bands on Fridays and Saturdays (lineup not yet announced). A new menu for this summer is set to feature Sunday brunch deals. 325 River Ave., Patchogue; dublindeck.com, 631-207-0370.

Tiki Joe’s Beach Club: If a lineup of live music doesn't tempt you, perhaps weekly lobster night specials will. The tiki bar opens May 26. Tobay Main West & Main East; Cedar Beach location opens May 21; tikijoesbeachclub.com.

Navy Beach: Kick back at this yacht hot spot and watch the boats pass by. New menu items, still in the works, are set to include options such as salmon tartar, grilled Portuguese octopus and roasted sea scallops. 16 Navy Road, Montauk; navybeach.com, 631-668-6868.

Tropix: Sip on drinks with your feet in the sand, without stepping foot off the Nautical Mile. 395 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport; tropixonthemile.com, 516-623-8767.

Ocean Sunset Lounge: Catch the sunset with a drink in hand at this bar and lounge with waterfront views. Come on Thursday lobster night, which for $49 per person includes a glass of wine, a salad and 1.5-pound lobster, plus dessert. 333 Bayville Ave., Bayville; cometotheocean.com, 516-628-3330.

Dublin Deck and Tiki Bar: Take in views of the Patchogue River (lined with a few palm trees) for an evening escape. 325 River Ave., Patchogue; dublindeck.com, 631-207-0370.

Cafe Havana Bar & Grill: Find food with Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Spanish influences and a bar with décor that gives off that vacation vibe. 944 W. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown; cafehavanali.com, 631-670-6277.

Flynn's: Enjoy drinks dockside at this weekend hot-spot on Fire Island or kick back at the indoor or outdoor patio setup with tropical plants and décor. 1 Cayuga St., Ocean Bay Park; flynnsfireislandny.com, 631-583-5000.

The Buoy Bar: Attached to a fishing station, this waterside restaurant and bar has a sun-soaked deck and bay beach where customers can sit and stare out at the calm surrounding waters. 72 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout; buoybarli.com, 516-432-3975.

Katch at Venetian Shores Beach: Scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend, it’s an airy bayside place for dining and live music. Parking is limited to Town of Babylon residents until 5 p.m. 850 Venetian Blvd., Lindenhurst; katchli.com, 631-888-3460.

OVERNIGHT ESCAPES

Many local hotels evoke that feeling of an escape, no matter how far you roam. Many on the East End offering private beaches, islands, docks and more just might make you feel as if you're on an island vacation. Here are a few worth checking out:

Gurney’s Star Island: A private island just for you? It might feel that way when you hotel is steps from the sand. Stays include access to tennis courts, paddle boards, kayaks, pools and a marina. The "Stay Longer" package offers a 15% discount to guests staying four or more nights between May 31 and Sept. 2. Special event programming is set to include happy hour deals, weekend cocktail and oyster pairings and live music on select weekends. Rates start at $379 per night; 32 Star Island Road, Montauk; gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island, 631-668-3100.

Sound View Greenport: Enjoy private beach access at this waterfront hotel and bar. Sound View will debut an "Eat.Sleep.Repeat." package this summer offering those who book a two-night stay a $50 dining credit that can be used at The Halyard, Low Tide, Jack’s Shack or room service and to go. Room start around $264 per night; 58775 County Road 48, Greenport; soundviewgreenport.com, 631-477-0666.

Fire Island Beach House: After making its debut last season, the Ocean Bay Park hotel is back. Guests can enjoy poolside DJ music on weekends. Rooms start at $495; 25 Cayuga St., Fire Island; thefibh.com, 631-583-8000.

Ruschmeyer’s: Close to the heart of Montauk, choose between five themed room décor types that fit your vacation vibe. 161 2nd House Rd., Montauk; etiquettemtk.com, 631-528-2701.

Aqua By American Beech: With 18 rooms and suites, this hotel offers an exclusive vibe and access to 150 feet of private beach on the Peconic Bay reserved only for guests. There's a two-night minimum in the summer. Rooms start at $389. They’ve renovated several of their rooms for the upcoming 2021 season. 15 Bay Ave., Aquebogue; aquahotelbeachclub.com/aqua, 631-722-3212.

Driftwood Resort: Guests at this family-friendly, oceanfront resort have access to private tennis courts, a swimming pool, private beaches and cabana staff. Rates start at $159 and there is typically a three-night minimum between July and August. 2178 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; driftwoodmontauk.com, 631-668-5744.

American Beech Hotel: The courtyard is equipped with seating and a bar built around a shady tree; it’s also got a fireplace in case the late evenings get chilly. Its Black Llama Cocktail and Oyster Bar will be returning as well, with a selection of specialty drinks and Spanish tapas, or shop its Alex Vinash Boutique for stylish gear and home décor. Rates vary per room, day of week and within the season; some weekdays start at $299-$329. 300 Main St.; americanbeech.com, 631-477-5939.

Sole East Resort: A luxury hotel with a pool, al fresco dining areas and a restaurant, its lawn is also key with fire pits and space to soak up the sun. Rates vary per room, day of week and within the season; some weekdays start at $269-$349. 90 Second House Rd.; soleeast.com, 631-668-2105.

The Inn at Fox Hollow: This upscale hotel may be landlocked, but laying out in the sun is easy to do in its palm tree-surrounded courtyard, where guests can dine, order beverages, play lawn games and chill around the salt water pool. Live music will play 5 to 8 p.m. on select Fridays. Rates vary per day of week and within the season; some weekdays start at $270-$279. 7755 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-224-8100, thefoxhollow.com.

The Surf Lodge: An upscale inn with a restaurant, rooms for stays, an outside deck and a sandy area where guests can also dine and lounge. Look for live music in 2021 on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Rates vary per room, day of week and within the season; some weekdays start between $450-$575.183 Edgemere St., Montauk; thesurflodge.com, 631-238-5216.

Allegria Hotel: Located along the Long Beach boardwalk, this spot has a rooftop pool (open for hotel guests 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and it’s been adjusted to meet social distance guidelines (cleaning is done every 90 minutes). You can lay back in a lounge chair that overlooks the ocean. 80 W. Broadway, Long Beach; allegriahotelny.com, 516-889-1300.

A TASTE OF THE ISLANDS

For a taste of the tropics without traveling far, consider dining at one of Long Island's restaurants fronted by African- or Caribbean American chefs. Newsday food critic Corin Hirsch rounded up some of the best options, from barbecued ribs by Victor Hickson of Vic’s Food Truck (vicsheartnsoul.com) in Coram, to broiled oysters at Catch Oyster Bar (63 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com), which serves roasted oysters with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese.

At Dominican Restaurant 4 (305 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-586-6005, dominicanrestaurantfour.com), popular options include bolitas de yuca (fluffy yuca croquettes with cheese) and anything stewed. Jamaican Bickle in Uniondale (327 Oak St., Uniondale, 516-280-4394) serves a popular jerk chicken and curry goat served with rice, sautéed cabbage and plantain on the side.

Check out Newsday.com/FeedMe for more options.

TROPICAL EXPERIENCES

Whether it's taking out the paddle board or enjoying a tropical-themed spa treatment, there's no shortage of ways to relax on Long Island.

Anoz Spa: An aroma of lemongrass fills the air as you walk past two tall White Birds of Paradise plants guarding the entrance to the Staycation Oasis at Anoz Spa. With blue paint reminiscent of water beneath your feet, string lights above and tropical flowers lining two massage beds protected by an enclosed canopy, the outdoor spa experience aims to bring a touch of the Caribbean to Long Island. Two outdoor spa beds allow for massages and facials, both $100 each per person. 281 Nassau Blvd., Garden City South; anozlife.com, 516-782-1597.

RUMBA: Munch on Island-inspired cuisine in a private bus on the waterside property. The bar and waterside restaurant is open seven days a week offering specials including a weekday happy hour from 3 to 5:30 p.m. (half-off appetizers, rum punch, sangria, house margaritas and more), Margarita and Mojito Mondays (half-off house margaritas or mojitos) and Taco Thursdays (three tacos for $12). 43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays; rumbahamptonbays.com, 631-594-3544.

Kostal Paddle: Rent a stand-up paddle board or kayak, or take surf lessons. Rates vary per rental activity. Reserve in advance. 175 W. Shore Dr., Port Washington; kostalpaddle.com, 855-567-8251.

Dinghy Shop: Rent kayaks, sailboats, and stand-up paddle boards, go on tours or take lessons. Must be 15 and older to use own boat; reservations recommended. Two-hour rentals: sailboat $95; single kayak $35, tandem kayak $65; stand-up paddleboards $45. All rentals include a flotation device and paddle. 334 S. Bayview Ave., Amityville; dinghyshop.com, 631-264-0005.

Visit Newsday.com/recreation for more recommendations on watersport rentals, including The Waterfront Center in Oyster Bay and Main Beach Xpeditions in Amagansett.