Things to do on the North Fork this weekend: Greenport, Riverhead, Mattituck and more
Long Island’s North Fork is a year-round hot spot loaded with unique opportunities and fun things to do for everyone. Here are some activities to consider on your next trip out east.
FAMILY FUN Greenport Carousel, Harbes Family Farm and more
THINGS TO DO
Greenport Carousel: This iconic North Fork amuseument ride is back up and running on weekends. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors must walk across Mitchell Park Marina to the park office to buy $2 tickets (cash or credit cards accepted). Celebrating its 101th birthday this year, it features 36 horses (18 are hand-carved) and sleighs on which to ride—and once schools out for the summer, it is slated to run every day through Labor Day. (Jess Owen Carousel House: 115 Front St.; 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org. Call ahead to confirm hours and days.)
Barnyard Adventure at Harbes Family Farm: This eight-acre fun zone has a jumbo jump cushion, a pedal-vehicle track, hayride tour, live music, animals—including its signature pig races. Set to reopen May 8-9 as part of a Mother’s Day celebration, mothers can enter the Barnyard for free on those days. Rates are $13.95 weekdays, $20.95 Saturdays and Sundays, $21.95 holidays and during festivals; a season pass is $43.95, children age two and younger are free. Tickets aren’t available in advance; only credit cards are being accepted at this time. (715 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com)
Long Island Aquarium: Starting in May visitors will be able to make arrangements for live animal encounters. Opportunities to get a personal session with a sea lion, seal, porcupine, coati (ages 10 and up only) or penguin (age 5 and older) are available but must be reserved in advance. The Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat reopens to the public come weekends in June, with trips down the Peconic River and into Flanders Bay. Encounters vary in price and do not include aquarium admission, which is required. Encounters with seals and sea lions are $150, $65 for penguins, $40 for porcupines and coati. General admission is $35, children ages 3-12: $23, ages two and younger are free. (431 East Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com)
Andy's Restaurant: Bringing the kids out to eat can be a challenge, especially (as any parent will attest) due to their disinterest in trying new meals. Andy’s in Greenport is a family-friendly spot where menu options include an array of kid favorites like mozzarella sticks, burgers and French fries. (36 Front St.; 631-333-2525,andysnofo.com)
Main Road Biscuit Co.: This spot offers hearty and modern American fare for breakfast and lunch daily plus dinner on Thursdays. Look for specialties such as buttermilk oat pancakes, biscuits, Cobb salad and chicken & waffles, as well as bloody marys and several beers and wines sourced from around the East End. For the spring, Main Road Biscuit Co. has created a covered patio behind its building for guests. (1601 Main Rd., Jamesport; 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com)
Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard: Equipped with a tasting house that dates back to the 19th-century, starting in May the vineyard is launching "The Backyard," a family-friendly series held 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays that will offer yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga, live music. In addition, the venue has a new "Back Bar" where guests can score wine, cider and beer on tap, and Wine-a-Rita frozen drinks. Visitors may also lay out on blankets along the Back Lawn or settle in at one of its 15 sun-shaded tables. (2114 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow; 631-369-0100, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com).
Magic Fountain: This take-out ice cream stand is famous for its unique flavors like Kulfi, Coconut Avocado and Goat Cheese—but you will also find favorites like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. Several toppings are also available, as are cups and cones to hold the scoops; sundaes, parfaits, shakes, floats and banana splits are on the menu too. (9825 Main Rd., Mattituck; 631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com)
OVERNIGHT STAY
Southold Beach Motel: Facing Southold’s Town Beach from across the road, this casual spot (a four-mile drive from Greenport Village) will be opening again for the year as of April 30. With amenities like kitchenettes and WiFi in every room, the daily rates for 2021 are between $125 and $200 (depending on room size and day of the week) until Memorial Day, when the prices rise to a $165-$275 range; weekly rates are also available.(53250 North Road, Southold 631-765-2233, southoldbeachmotel.com)
FRIENDS GETAWAY Brunch, kayaking and beer/wine tastings
THINGS TO DO
Bruce & Son: A restaurant only open during brunching hours (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays), the menu frequently evolves and is intended to always feature unique dishes. Some items to try are the poppy scone, the roasted lamb sandwich or the egg salad smorrebrod. (208 Main St.; 631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com)
First and South: Another popular brunch stop is First and South in Greenport. Starting in mid-May, dinner will once again be served in its "SummerCamp" campsite-inspired courtyard. Features like picnic tables adorned with lanterns and dangling Edison bulbs and live music will also be returning this spring. 100 South St.; 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com)
North Fork Roadhouse: Guests can enjoy barbecue, burgers, salads, chicken sandwiches and other fried foods, as well as mixed cocktails, wine and beer on tap. Look for weekly live music performances and cornhole games this season. (9095 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-8277, northforkroadhouse.com)
Lucharitos Burrito Bar: This local chain (which takes its inspiration from Lucha libre wrestling) started in Greenport but now boasts satellites in Riverhead and Center Moriches, but its Mattituck outlet is unique in that you go in and build your own burritos, tacos, nachos and more—just tell the staff behind the counter what you desire and they make it right in front of you. (10095 Main Rd., Mattituck; 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com)
Kayaking at Orient Beach State Park: Aside from the wildlife and hiking opportunities, visitors are allowed to bring their kayaks to this park and then hit the waters of either Gardiner’s or Hallock’s bays after heading out from the designated launch area. Kayaks, paddle boards and canoes will also be available to rent via Eagles Neck Paddling Company (eaglesneckpaddling.com) on weekends starting May 22 then daily June 25; rates are currently $25-$30 an hour, $35-$45 two hours. (40000 Main Rd.; 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov)
East End Seaport Museum: The museum offers weekly lighthouse cruises, weekday fishing trips and tours May-Oct. Reservations recommended. Check schedule for upcoming excursion dates. (Third Street at Ferry Dock, Greenport, eastendseaport.org)
Peeko Oyster Farm: Specializing in raising oysters for sale by the bunch, anyone interested in a private, educational tour of the farm (led by founder Peter Stein) can reserve a spot in advance ($75 per person, minimum of three people) by calling. The day will also include a shucking lesson and a tasting session. (900 First St., New Suffolk; 631-765-7994, peekooysters.com)
BREWERIES AND WINERIES TO TRY
Brew Crew Cycles: Riders pedal a group bicycle and stop at local breweries and pubs in downtown Riverhead for 2 ½-hour tours for up to 14 people. Runs from 205 B Marcy Ave., Riverhead weekends April-Nov. with Friday tours June-Aug. and additional weekday tours July-Aug. Reservations required. $375-$450 for the full bike of 8 to 14 people. (631-722-1516 or email Info@brewcrewcycles.com, brewcrewcycles.com)
North Fork Wine Wagon: Peddlers on an open-air group bicycle travel between wineries (some non-pedaling seats available). Half-day tours for 8 to 10 people begin and end at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard, 44075 Main Rd., Peconic. A six-person circle cycle is available for $300 for three hours. Groups must book the full vehicle. Reservations required. $450 half day, Sun.-Fri.; $595 half day Sat., not including tastings. (516-220-1392, northforkwinewagon.com)
Macari Vineyards: The Macari Bergen Road Bungalows will be active into the end of May. These glamping tents allow for groups of up to six a secluded place to wine and dine within while surrounded by art, vinyl records and board games. Reservations must be made in advance, with rates at $185 per person which includes a chef-prepared lunch and a selection of Macari wines. (150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-0100, macariwines.com)
Twin Stills Distillery: With a cozy porch and outdoor seating, visitors can look forward to some new vodka cocktails this spring. Guests can try the Xpress Vodka, which can be had in drinks made with lemonade, muddled raspberry and berry soda or in an "Island Breeze" (pineapple juice, cranberry juice). Patrons can enjoy moonshines and whiskeys plus cocktails like the "Yellow Jacket Sting" (honey moonshine, ginger ale) and "The Red Neck" (apple pie moonshine, cranberry juice). Live music is also slated to take place this season. (5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-779-3199, liooldtymer.com)
Peconic County Brewing: One of the newest spots on the scene, this space features high ceilings and a sunbathed deck that faces toward Peconic River. Equipped with a full kitchen, the menu offers dishes like burgers, shrimp skewers, wings and lobster rolls served either hot or cold. Naturally it has its own suds to try, such as the "Iron Pier Rocky Road Nitro Stout," the "Hither Pils" pilsner and the "Big Duck" rye Belgian-style saison—which all take their names from notable spots, locals and sights around the East End. Leashed dogs are permitted on the outdoor riverside deck. (221 East Main St., Riverhead; 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com)
North Fork Brewing Co.: Tucked away on a Riverhead side street in a renovated firehouse, you can sit inside or out at this brewery that recently released its "Fragile Like a Bomb" IPA in early April. Watch for live music and food trucks this season and beers that take their names from bands, such as the Wu-Tang-inspired "Shaolin Shadow Boxer" double IPA, "Draft Funk" sour ale and "Run the Juice" IPA. (24 E. 2nd St.; 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com)
OVERNIGHT STAY
Hotel Indigo Long Island: Offering live music Friday and Saturday nights, attendees can also enjoy live piano music on Wednesdays starting May 5. The spot’s Bistro 72 restaurant is also open daily from 2 to 11 p.m., and will expand to 11 a.m.-11 p.m. by early May. It’s popular outdoor fireside seating is also available for guests. Friends looking to stay overnight can take advantage of its "North Fork Uncorked" wine tour package, which includes an overnight stay plus tastings at three vineyards, transportation and a $50 gift certificate toward dinner at Bistro 72; prices for this package vary as rates are determined by price of room chosen and day of the stay. (1830 West Main St., Riverhead; 631-369-2200, ihg.com.)
COUPLES RETREAT Nature walks, karaoke night and b&bs
THINGS TO DO
Inlet Pond County Park: This park features winding, unpaved trails that curve through woods, shrubs and vines for approximately 1.5 miles. Take the trail out to an observation platform along Inlet Pond where you can spot tiny fish and birds flying from every direction. (65275 CR-48; Greenport, 631-854-4949, suffolkcountyny.gov).
RiverWalk: While one usually finds boardwalks near the ocean, in downtown Riverhead there’s a boarded path that runs along the water in the Peconic Riverfront Park. Located only footsteps from E. Main Street, it’s an easy stroll lit by lampposts when things get dim. There are picnic tables, a gazebo and a spot to dock boats; permits are required for stays of more than three hours or overnights. (between Peconic and McDermott avenues; townofriverheadny.gov. Docking permits available for purchase at riverheadrecreation.net)
Suffolk County Historical Society Museum: The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.. Guests can view "What the Heck Is THAT?," an interactive exhibit featuring everyday objects of more than a century ago. (on display through Sept. 11.) History museum with a growing collection of permanent artifacts and alternating exhibits; an art gallery; a research library and archives; programs, lectures and workshops. $5, $3 seniors, $10 families, $1 ages 17 and younger, $2 fee for archival library. (300 W. Main St., Riverhead, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org)
Eastern Front Brewing Co.: The spring line-up of beers at this brewery include: "Bob’s Pale Ale" (named after Bob, the owner’s dog who is also often around to meet and greet), German-styled "Altbier" fermented lager, the "Fat Old Sun" citrus-powered spring lager and the "Miami Weisse" wheat beer. There’s also an open mic 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and karaoke on Thursdays starting in May. The brewery is hosting its annual "Kentucky Derby Party" 4 p.m. on May 1; all are invited to come by for mint Juleps and to wear big hats and seersucker suits. (13100 Main Rd., Mattituck; 631-905-1535)
Love Lane Kitchen: Over in Mattituck, this spot has a breakfast-lunch menu that includes pancake tacos and build-your own salad bowls.Indoor and outdoor seating is available. (240 Love Lane; 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com)
Lieb Cellars: On the scene for nearly 30 years, this relaxing space has a tasting room (reservations highly recommended) and in mid-April, its outdoor patio will reopen for the season. Serving up wines like its 2019 Pinot Blanc, wine tasting flights are available for white and red (four wines: $20), as well as an "Estate Flight" (six wines: $30) for guests to enjoy; wine is also available by bottle or the glass. (13050 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue; 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com)
Main Street Drivers: Private drivers chauffeur you in your own car to North Fork wineries. Starting at $35 an hour daily. (888-327-4460, mainstreetdrivers.com)
OVERNIGHT STAY
Sannino Vineyard: Both a winery and a bed-and-breakfast, guests can book a private tour or take a wine blending class, currently being held monthly with winemaker Anthony Sannino through August; each $225 ticket is good for two guests. For visitors looking to stay overnight, room rates start at around $400 nightly. (15975 CR- 48, Cutchogue; 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com)
The Watershed Kitchen and Bar at Bay Breexe Inn: Among the restaurants specialties is its brunch menu. Some midday dishes to try are the chorizo breakfast burger (with avocado spread, lime aioli and a sunny-side up egg) and crab cake Benedict. The menu also features entrees like cauliflower steak, falafel and the signature Watershed Burger, served with cherry pepper relish and an avocado spread. Couples looking to make a night of it can then reserve a room, starting around $200 a night. (46 Front St, South Jamesport; 631-779-3454, thewatershedli.com and baybreezeinnli.com)