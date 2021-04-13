FRIENDS GETAWAY Brunch, kayaking and beer/wine tastings

THINGS TO DO

Bruce & Son: A restaurant only open during brunching hours (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays), the menu frequently evolves and is intended to always feature unique dishes. Some items to try are the poppy scone, the roasted lamb sandwich or the egg salad smorrebrod. (208 Main St.; 631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com)

First and South: Another popular brunch stop is First and South in Greenport. Starting in mid-May, dinner will once again be served in its "SummerCamp" campsite-inspired courtyard. Features like picnic tables adorned with lanterns and dangling Edison bulbs and live music will also be returning this spring. 100 South St.; 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com)

North Fork Roadhouse: Guests can enjoy barbecue, burgers, salads, chicken sandwiches and other fried foods, as well as mixed cocktails, wine and beer on tap. Look for weekly live music performances and cornhole games this season. (9095 Sound Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-8277, northforkroadhouse.com)

Lucharitos Burrito Bar: This local chain (which takes its inspiration from Lucha libre wrestling) started in Greenport but now boasts satellites in Riverhead and Center Moriches, but its Mattituck outlet is unique in that you go in and build your own burritos, tacos, nachos and more—just tell the staff behind the counter what you desire and they make it right in front of you. (10095 Main Rd., Mattituck; 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com)

Kayaking at Orient Beach State Park: Aside from the wildlife and hiking opportunities, visitors are allowed to bring their kayaks to this park and then hit the waters of either Gardiner’s or Hallock’s bays after heading out from the designated launch area. Kayaks, paddle boards and canoes will also be available to rent via Eagles Neck Paddling Company (eaglesneckpaddling.com) on weekends starting May 22 then daily June 25; rates are currently $25-$30 an hour, $35-$45 two hours. (40000 Main Rd.; 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov)

East End Seaport Museum: The museum offers weekly lighthouse cruises, weekday fishing trips and tours May-Oct. Reservations recommended. Check schedule for upcoming excursion dates. (Third Street at Ferry Dock, Greenport, eastendseaport.org)

Peeko Oyster Farm: Specializing in raising oysters for sale by the bunch, anyone interested in a private, educational tour of the farm (led by founder Peter Stein) can reserve a spot in advance ($75 per person, minimum of three people) by calling. The day will also include a shucking lesson and a tasting session. (900 First St., New Suffolk; 631-765-7994, peekooysters.com)

BREWERIES AND WINERIES TO TRY

Brew Crew Cycles: Riders pedal a group bicycle and stop at local breweries and pubs in downtown Riverhead for 2 ½-hour tours for up to 14 people. Runs from 205 B Marcy Ave., Riverhead weekends April-Nov. with Friday tours June-Aug. and additional weekday tours July-Aug. Reservations required. $375-$450 for the full bike of 8 to 14 people. (631-722-1516 or email Info@brewcrewcycles.com, brewcrewcycles.com)

North Fork Wine Wagon: Peddlers on an open-air group bicycle travel between wineries (some non-pedaling seats available). Half-day tours for 8 to 10 people begin and end at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard, 44075 Main Rd., Peconic. A six-person circle cycle is available for $300 for three hours. Groups must book the full vehicle. Reservations required. $450 half day, Sun.-Fri.; $595 half day Sat., not including tastings. (516-220-1392, northforkwinewagon.com)

Macari Vineyards: The Macari Bergen Road Bungalows will be active into the end of May. These glamping tents allow for groups of up to six a secluded place to wine and dine within while surrounded by art, vinyl records and board games. Reservations must be made in advance, with rates at $185 per person which includes a chef-prepared lunch and a selection of Macari wines. (150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck; 631-298-0100, macariwines.com)

Twin Stills Distillery: With a cozy porch and outdoor seating, visitors can look forward to some new vodka cocktails this spring. Guests can try the Xpress Vodka, which can be had in drinks made with lemonade, muddled raspberry and berry soda or in an "Island Breeze" (pineapple juice, cranberry juice). Patrons can enjoy moonshines and whiskeys plus cocktails like the "Yellow Jacket Sting" (honey moonshine, ginger ale) and "The Red Neck" (apple pie moonshine, cranberry juice). Live music is also slated to take place this season. (5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-779-3199, liooldtymer.com)

Peconic County Brewing: One of the newest spots on the scene, this space features high ceilings and a sunbathed deck that faces toward Peconic River. Equipped with a full kitchen, the menu offers dishes like burgers, shrimp skewers, wings and lobster rolls served either hot or cold. Naturally it has its own suds to try, such as the "Iron Pier Rocky Road Nitro Stout," the "Hither Pils" pilsner and the "Big Duck" rye Belgian-style saison—which all take their names from notable spots, locals and sights around the East End. Leashed dogs are permitted on the outdoor riverside deck. (221 East Main St., Riverhead; 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com)

North Fork Brewing Co.: Tucked away on a Riverhead side street in a renovated firehouse, you can sit inside or out at this brewery that recently released its "Fragile Like a Bomb" IPA in early April. Watch for live music and food trucks this season and beers that take their names from bands, such as the Wu-Tang-inspired "Shaolin Shadow Boxer" double IPA, "Draft Funk" sour ale and "Run the Juice" IPA. (24 E. 2nd St.; 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com)

OVERNIGHT STAY

Hotel Indigo Long Island: Offering live music Friday and Saturday nights, attendees can also enjoy live piano music on Wednesdays starting May 5. The spot’s Bistro 72 restaurant is also open daily from 2 to 11 p.m., and will expand to 11 a.m.-11 p.m. by early May. It’s popular outdoor fireside seating is also available for guests. Friends looking to stay overnight can take advantage of its "North Fork Uncorked" wine tour package, which includes an overnight stay plus tastings at three vineyards, transportation and a $50 gift certificate toward dinner at Bistro 72; prices for this package vary as rates are determined by price of room chosen and day of the stay. (1830 West Main St., Riverhead; 631-369-2200, ihg.com.)