Long Island Getaways

Things to do on the North Fork this weekend: Greenport, Riverhead, Mattituck and more 

Patrons enjoy outdoor dining, Peconic County Brewing, Riverhead,

Patrons enjoy outdoor dining, Peconic County Brewing, Riverhead, April 3, 2021. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Long Island’s North Fork is a year-round hot spot loaded with unique opportunities and fun things to do for everyone. Here are some activities to consider on your next trip out east.

FAMILY FUN Greenport Carousel, Harbes Family Farm and more

FRIENDS GETAWAY Brunch, kayaking and beer/wine tastings

COUPLES RETREAT Nature walks, karaoke night and b&bs

