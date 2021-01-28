Valentine's Day is just around the corner and love birds can still celebrate in a socially distant and romantic way. Here are some spots on Long Island, in New York City and upstate New York that make for the perfect weekend getaway. Travelers should also check the latest guidelines and coronavirus testing requirements before traveling this holiday.

LONG ISLAND

GARDEN CITY HOTEL

This luxury hotel (45 Seventh St.; 877-549-0400, gardencityhotel.com) is an iconic destination for famous and fabulous folks visiting Long Island. To mark the lovers’ holiday, the hotel is hosting a $279 "From Garden City with Love" package (Feb. 12-14) that includes Champagne delivered to your room and a choice of breakfast in bed or a "Full American Breakfast" at its King Bar restaurant. A Valentine’s Day dinner can also be had at King Bar or in its Red Salt Room, which will feature a special menu by celebrity Chef David Burke (available 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 12-14 by reservation). The hotel is also following COVID protocols matching requirements made by both the American Hotel Lodging Association and CDC — which include room sanitization with a ULV atomization fogging machine and then further scrutiny with a virus-eliminating UV light disinfection application.

If you and your sweetheart decide you want to spend the day shopping, Roosevelt Field (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-742-8000, simon.com) is a short drive away, while several shops and eateries are located down the block along Seventh Street and then on to Franklin Avenue. One of the area’s finest stops for the arts is also a short drive from the Garden City Hotel: the Nassau County Museum of Art (One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor; 516-484-9338, nassaumuseum.org). Reserve timed tickets must be purchased in advance; current exhibitions include "Heroines of Abstract Expressionism and FEM," which focuses on art created by Female talents like May Stevens, Louise Nevelson and Grace Hartigan — and "Faces & Places," a look at the private art collection of Dr. Harvey Manes, which includes works by giants such as Picasso, Dali, Mapplethorpe and Warhol.

Gurney's Montauk

Gurney's (290 Old Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com) is a must-visit East End hotel no matter the season. This spot has been a central part of the Montauk scene since opening nearly 100 years ago — and while much has changed, nothing can take away from the fact that it's poised right along the Atlantic Ocean, with breathtaking views from every angle. Gurney’s has annually starred as a cold weather hangout, with its hallmark outdoor fire pit burning all year. Guests can sit around the pit and choose from a menu of light bites, or for $25 per adult (up to six people) book a private outdoor bungalow where guests can choose foods from a seasonal menu and cocktails. Visitors can also take part in the hotel’s Valentine’s Day package. A stay for Feb. 12-14 will start at $770 a night, but the package includes a Champagne and roses in-room amenity plus a $75 daily food and beverage credit, and a late checkout. The resort is following guidance from the WHO and CDC, and sanitization stations are placed throughout its property.

A stay in Montauk puts you within driving distance to the rest of the Hamptons, so there is plenty of shopping and dining from which to choose — but Montauk itself is also a place to enjoy nature and history. Sweethearts can head to one of Long Island’s most famous landmarks, the Montauk Lighthouse (2000 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-3781, montauklighthouse.com). The tower is still not open, but the grounds are open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 12-15 (parking is free this time of year) — and if you’re looking to take a sunset photo, this is one spot that can pay off, as an orange glow may wash over the tower when the sky is right. The lighthouse is also next to Montauk Point State Park (2000 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov), a place considered great for seal watching; parking is free in the winter. You and your valentine can also explore nature at Shadmoor State Park (900 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov) and Camp Hero State Park (1898 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov); both parks feature decommissioned military structures and are also free to park in the winter.

NEW YORK CITY

There are always things to see and do in Manhattan, such as the American Museum of Natural History (Central Park West and 79th St.; 212-769-5100, amnh.org) or The Met Fifth Avenue (1000 Fifth Ave.; 212-535-7710, metmuseum.org), both of which require advance reservations for timed-entry admission. Celebrate Valentine's Day weekend at Bryant Park (40th- 42nd Sts., Fifth-Sixth Aves.; 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org) where you can book ice time at its Bank of America Winter Village (8 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Fri-Sun); all skaters must reserve a skate time online and skates are $26 to rent Feb. 12-21 (people who bring their own skates can skate for free).

For those planning a weekend stay in New York City, book a room at the Baccarat Hotel. (28 W. 53rd St.; 212-790-8800, baccarathotels.com) Packages include the "More Amour," which features a Rose Ball and Chocolate amenity, an in-room dinner for two and a crystal "Romance Pendant" keepsake gift — and then there’s the "Love and Luxurious Package," which adds Champagne to the Rose Ball, keepsake Champagne Flutes, "His and Her" Cashmere Robes, in-room breakfast in bed for two and a private couple's photo shoot. A special Valentine’s Day menu will be available all February for in-room dining. Package prices are adjusted depending on room selection; room rates start at $625 nightly. The hotel’s COVID precautions include a thermal temperature scan upon arrival, plus all guest rooms and public spaces are being sanitized using hospital-grade EPA approved agents and disinfected by an accredited third-party company; all rooms will remain unoccupied for at least 48 hours between guest usage, and advance reservations are required to use the facilities in the hotel’s Spa de La Mer, which include a pool and fitness center.

The Holiday Inn Times Square (585 8th Ave.; 212-473-6200, ihg.com) is also offering a "romance package," which includes a bottle of sparkling white wine, a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates per room per stay; ask about a complimentary upgrade to a room with a view upon arrival (based on availability at the time of arrival). COVID precautions are also in effect. The hotel is following protocols suggested by EPA guidelines, and is employing sanitation in accordance with CDC requirements. Nightly rates start at $125.45.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (60 Furman St.; 347-696-2500, 1hotels.com) is offering a Valentine’s package throughout the month of February. The "In Love With Love " package features a bottle of Faire La Fete Brut Rose, which is presented along with chocolate bonbons and assorted macaroons. Rates for Feb. 12-12 start at $347, Feb. 13-14 start at $429. The hotel has a director of Environmental Health and Safety to oversee the execution of all health procedures, the use of thermal temperature scan upon arrival and the use of hospital-grade EPA-approved agents and virus-eliminating UV technology for sanitization purposes.

UPSTATE NEW YORK

If a drive to Dutchess County sounds like the perfect winter getaway, take a trip to The Roundhouse in Beacon. (2 E. Main St.; 845-765-8369, rhbeacon.com). A prix-fixe $150 per-person Valentine’s Day special is being offered here, with a glass of Champagne and a four-course dinner in its Smoke on the Water steakhouse, which provides views of the adjoining creek that connects to a waterfall. After the meal, couples receive a care package that includes sweet bites and a bottle of Champagne. (Reservations are required) The spot’s restaurants are equipped with ventilators that change over the air in the building every 15 minutes, a contactless continental breakfast is delivered to rooms each morning and is following the current pandemic guidelines. Also check out the local art scene at the DIA Beacon (3 Beekman St.; diaart.org). An extension of the Dia Art Foundation’s collection of art sites located within a former box-printing factory. The community also has hiking trails to wander and sunsets to capture from its Long Dock Park (23 Long Dock Rd.; 845-473-4440) a one-time rail car terminal-turned- riverfront respite, and there’s plenty of shopping to be found down the block from the hotel’s Main Street address.

On the other side of the Hudson River, Resorts World Catskills (888 Resorts World Drive, Monticello; 833-586-9358, rwcatskills.com) is found in Sullivan County and features a casino (live table games like blackjack, craps and roulette plus slot machines and Sportsbook 360). The hotel is offering a "Valentine’s Package" for potential paired patrons (Feb. 7-14), which includes a $179 per room, per night stay in a king suite within the resort’s Main Tower, plus a bottle of Champagne and chocolates; call 1-833-586-9358 to make a reservation (mention "Valentines") or book online. A Valentine’s Day dinner is also being offered at both its Cellaio ($110 per person) and 24/7 Bistro ($80 per person) restaurants — and just in time for the lovers weekend, the hotels Lotus restaurant will be reopening Feb. 12. A 21-point plan is in effect in regard to health safety, which includes procedures in line with both government mandates and CDC guidelines; protocols include mask requirements, thermal screening temperature checks upon entry, plexiglass barriers where suitable and the gaming floor is operating at a 25% capacity from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, among other measures.