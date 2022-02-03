TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
TravelLong Island GetawaysWineries

Live music plays on at these 3 wineries this winter

Shayleen and Hugo Lainez, of Freeport, watch Erin

Shayleen and Hugo Lainez, of Freeport, watch Erin Chase, a musician from Wading River, as she performs in the tasting room at Pindar Vineyards in Peconic. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Billy Joel sings "A bottle of white, a bottle of red, perhaps a bottle of rose instead" about an Italian restaurant, but live musicians who play at Long Island vineyards could just as well warble the refrain about these locales. Here are three wineries where that tune may very well wind up on the playlist as live music continues on weekend afternoons through the winter:

Pindar Vineyards

Pindar offers live music in the tasting room through March on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m. "It’s usually one or two people playing a guitar. Something to listen to while you’re hanging out," says Rose Faiella, manager at the tasting room. She jokes that the vineyard isn’t encouraging Conga lines or karaoke, just relaxing with contemporary bar music while sipping wine. "It’s another reason to come," she says. Check the website for scheduled musicians.

INFO 37645 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-734-6200, Pindar.net

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

Solo or duo artists will play in the vineyard’s tasting room Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning in February. And the vineyard will once again offer private igloos outdoors this winter; each one seats six people and will be rentable. They can be reserved by emailing info@bhfvineyard.com, says Michelle Damiano, vineyard captain. Those in the igloos won’t have to give up the tunes, Damiano says: "We have a stadium-quality sound system that pipes outside as well."

INFO 2114 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-369-0100, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

Jason’s Vineyard

Visitors might expect to hear sea shanties in the tasting room at Jason’s Vineyard, where the bar is in the shape of the bow of a ship. But the live music on weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. focuses on other genres. "Sometimes it’s acoustic guitar, sometimes coffeehouse stuff, sometimes a little bit of jazz," says Jeanne Maloney, tasting room manager.

INFO 1785 Main Rd., Jamesport, 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Top Travel stories

Bumper cars on ice are among the seasonal
8 outdoor activities to try this winter in NYC
The Penthouse living room at the ModernHaus SoHo.
5 romantic getaways to take this Valentine's Day in NYS, more
Snow tubing is an easy way to slide
5 outdoor activities to try in NYS: Ice biking, snow tubing and more
Gurney's Montauk is offering guests the ability to
8 winter deals at LI hotels, inns this season for a quick getaway 
Be prepared for an ever-changing landscape as the
What to consider when planning a pandemic getaway
Belleayre Mountain, Hunter Mountain and more ski resorts
Ski big and go home: 6 nearby resorts for LIers to hit the slopes this winter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?