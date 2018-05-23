Touring the North Fork or the Hamptons varied wineries and breweries is a summer tradition. Here are some unique ways — without driving yourself — to see these favorite destinations.

NORTH FORK WINE WAGON

When | Where Half- or full-day tours for 8 to 15 people begin and end at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard, 44075 Main Rd., Peconic. Reservations required, group must book full vehicle of at least 8 people. Info northforkwinewagon.com, 516-220-1392. Price $450 half day and $800 full day Sun.-Fri.; $595 half day and $995 full-day Sat., not including tastings. Some non-pedaling seats are available; $300 for 3 hours, 6 person-circle cycle. Details Owner Michael Roche says he offers two winery tours every day on an open-air group bicycle. Reservations required.

NORTH FORK TROLLEY

When | Where 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. March-Nov., additional days available upon request, arrive 20 minutes before departure at Smitty’s All American Grill/The All Star, 96 Main Rd., Riverhead. Reservations required. Info northforktrolley.com, 631-369-3031. Price $150 per person. Details Riders are shuttled via a 30-seat trolley to three wineries, where guests can taste at least three wines each. Groups that book the entire trolley can personalize the tour with other stops. Corporate and custom tours, too, including brew pubs, murder mystery lunch-dinner tours, VIP wine tours, Friday night sunset wine tours, and Long Island Ducks games.

LIRR TOUR

When | Where Sat.-Sun. to Hicksville Station from New York, Brooklyn or any Long Island station. Price $117.50, incudes railroad ticket. Check mta.info for train schedule. Info longislandwinetours.com, 631-775-8686 Price Check website. Details Visit 3 North Fork wineries. Round-trip bus from Hicksville Station, tastings, a buffet lunch, and live music included. Reservations Required.

BUS TOUR

When | Where Departs 11 a.m. Fri.-Sun. from the Library Cafe, 274 Main St., Farmingdale. Returns for dinner at 6:30 p.m. Info 516-752-7678, thelibrarycafe.com Price $110 plus tip; tastings and dinner included. Details Party bus shuttles passengers to three wineries for tastings before heading back for a three-course meal.

YOUR CAR, THEIR DRIVER

When | Where 24 hours, seven days a week. Info 888-327-4460, mainstreetdrivers.com Price $35 an hour daily. Details Main Street Drivers chauffeur you in your own car to North Fork wineries, acting as designated drivers for hire.

BY VAN

When | Where 11:30 a.m.-noon pickups daily year-round for groups of 4 to 14 from Riverhead to Orient. Tour wraps between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Info 631-765-4689, vintagetour1.com Price $99per person weekdays, $112 weekends, plus tax and gratuities, includes four wineries, tasting fees included at two of the four wineries visited, a winery tour and box lunch. Details North Fork native Jo-Ann Perry’s full-day winery excursion stops at such places as a beach, farm stand or goat farm. Perry has a wealth of information about the area.

HOP ABOARD A HOPS BUS TOUR

When | Where 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 22, Tapped Enterprises 10th Anniversary Lobster Crawl: Lobster Tour; Aug. 11, buses to Long Island Craft Classic; Aug. 19 and 26, Fresh Hop Tours; check website for more tours; stops include Whole Foods, 429 N. Broadway, Jericho; and Long Island Expressway park-and-ride sites at Exits 52 (Commack), 58 (Islandia) and 63 (Farmingville). Info 631-913-3817, libeerbus.com Price $100-$125 per person. Details Tours stop for tastings at least two breweries (includes Long Ireland Beer Co., Moustache Brewing Co., Great South Bay Brewing Co., Crooked Ladder Brewing Co. and Spider Bite Brewing Co.). Each tour includes brewery stops and a break for food. The hops tour includes a picnic at a local hops farm.

BREW CREW CYCLES

When | Where 2 ½-hour tours for up to 14 people on Sat.-Sun. April-Nov. Friday tours will be available in June, July and Aug., and additional weekday tours are available in July and Aug. Tour times vary. Shipyard Takeover tours also are available on select days. Check website for details. Must be 21 or older. Reservations required. Info 205 B Marcy Ave., Riverhead, brewcrewcycles.com, 631-722-1516 or email info@brewcrewcycles.com Price $30-$35 a person or $375-$450 to rent the full bike, which can accommodate up to 14 people. Details Riders pedal a group bicycle and stop at three of the following in downtown Riverhead: Long Ireland Beer Co., Crooked Ladder Brewing Co., Moustache Brewing Co. and The Birchwood of Polish Town restaurant; Shipyard Takeover tours visit The Birchwood of Polish Town and Digger’s Ales N’ Eats for discounted pints from Shipyard Brewing Co. in Portland, Maine.

LI BREW BUS

When | Where Sat.-Sun. Pick-ups in Plainview, Ronkonkoma, and Manhattan. Private tours celebrate your event with artisan brewers; can be scheduled Mon-Sun. Info librewbus.com, 631-664-2058, $185 for singles, $369 for couples, $699 for a group of four Details Learn about the history of Long Island beers and their respective pairings while visiting 3-4 breweries. Round-trip transportation, tour guide, and discounts at participating vendors included.

REGENCY BUS WINE TOURS

When | Where June-Oct. Info coachbus4u.com, 631-543-2500 Price $85 a person plus gratuity; $1,350 plus gratuity to rent private luxury coach bus that can accommodate up to 56 people. Details A luxury coach bus shuttles passengers to three vineyards for tastings, boxed lunch, bottled water and live music. Rent the private bus and customize the vineyards for a total of eight hours of door-to-door service. Call for rental pricing. Groups from 20-55.