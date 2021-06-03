Among the many things that makes the East End special are the wineries that draw locals and tourists alike to explore. Here are four weekend winery adventures to take this season.

East End Bike Tours

A fit for both the experienced and intermediate cyclist, these tours usually incorporate between 13-19 miles of pedaling around the North Fork, through its mostly flat and rustic areas. Both self-guided and privately guided tours are available and lunch can also be added on.

INFO 13200 Main Rd., Mattituck; 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com. Prices begin at $99 for tours; bicycles can also be rented daily (for up to 8 hours), both single ($55) and dual-rider ($110).

DINNER

As the tour launches from and returns to Mattituck, you may want to consider a Mano, a cozy stop for Italian food located nearby. An osteria also outfitted with a courtyard dining space, the menu items are created from locally sourced ingredients. Look for its wood-fired pizzas and a selection of signature cocktails like the "NOFO Punch" and the "Happy Camper."

INFO 13550 Main Rd.; 631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

You can continue with the vino verve by staying at the Rose Hill Inn at Rose Hill Vineyards. Formerly known as Shinn Estate Vineyards, it still has a restored farmhouse bed-and-breakfast, where guests receive a welcome glass of wine as well as a complimentary tasting of five different wines during their stay plus a happy hour and a full country breakfast in the morning.

INFO 2000 Oregon Rd., Mattituck; 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com. Room rates vary seasonally; for the summer of 2021 price points start in the $450-$550 range.

Sannino Vineyard

For a single-spot walking tour, this family-owned winery has a 90-minute outing that will provide an in-depth and comprehensive look into how it produces. These tours (typically held at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays) are vine-to-wine experiences, during which attendees will see how production works and get a look at the barrel cellar before getting a full tasting session (which includes a cheese platter). Private tours are also available by appointment.

INFO 15975 CR- 48, Cutchogue; 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com. Set tours are $75, private tours are $100.

DINNER

You’re already in Cutchogue with wine on the mind, which makes Touch of Venice a perfect choice for dining. A repeat award winner for its curated list of North Fork and Italian wines, it’s currently open for dinner (except Mondays) at 4 p.m. with dining available inside and out. A private room is available to larger groups. Italian is the cuisine, but the menu features what’s growing at local farms and being fished from area waters.

OVERNIGHT STAY

Head back to Sannino for the night, as the estate has a bed-and-breakfast. Guests can stay in a suite or villa that offer wide views of the vineyard, and will receive both a wine tasting with cheese platter at the winery and a full hot breakfast in the morning. Rates (for May 1-Oct. 31, 2021) are $395 nightly Sunday-Thursday, $450 Friday- Saturday and on holidays (two-night minimum stay on weekends).

North Fork Wine Wagon

This group bike can handle as many as 10 people at once. Starting and wrapping at Osprey's Dominion (44075 Main Rd., Southold), half-day tours can also include stops at Corey Creek, Duck Walk NOFO, Lenz and Pindar vineyards. For smaller groups, there’s the Circle Cycle, which seats up to six people and rides along the same routes.

INFO 516-220-1392, northforkwinewagon.com. $450 Sun-Fri.; $595 Sat. Circle Cycle: $300 for three hours (plus any winery tasting fees).

DINNER & OVERNIGHT STAY

After biking, check out The Watershed Kitchen and Bar at Bay Breeze Inn. Current dinner highlights include a bone-in pork chop (with sauteed hot cherry peppers and potato crisps) and a scallop entree (served with beet purée, sugar snap peas, radicchio, micro cilantro and yellow pepper). The Inn features a queen (starting at $225 for the summer of 2021) and a king room ($275 starting), as well as a cottage suite ($425 starting) with a kitchen. Bonuses for those who stay include a bay beach about 300 feet from the venue and on weekends, the Watershed has brunch that serves items like the "Dominica Special," the "Short Rib Benedict" or some chicken and waffles finished with hot honey.

INFO 46 Front St, South Jamesport; 631-779-3454, thewatershedli.com and baybreezeinnli.com

East End Wine Tasting Tours

There are a trio of wineries in the Hamptons to explore, and this company has a chauffeured tour that travels between the three: Wolffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, Channing Daughters Winery in Bridgehampton and Duck Walk Vineyard in Water Mill. Tours are usually between 6-7 hours in duration, and includes a basic tasting (additional tasting flights are available at Duck Walk for $13, $28 at Channing; Wollfer offers a la carte tastings); a boxed lunch can also be added. Reservations must be made at least 14 days in advance when slots become available.

INFO 631-366-6397; eastendwinetastingtours.com. Rates can vary between $225-$325 per person depending on the size of your party.

DINNER

Wine-minded visitors will find several selections available at Pierre’s in Bridgehampton, an upscale French bistro that has sunny sidewalk dining. Menu highlights include tuna tartare, soft shell crab and white asparagus in from the Alsace region of France.

INFO 2468 Main St.; 631-537-5110, pierresbh.com

OVERNIGHT STAY

A night at Southampton Inn can also serve as the launching pad for extended fun as it’s located in Southampton Village, where upscale dining and shopping awaits. The hotel also features an outdoor heated pool, tennis, croquet, volleyball and a game room, plus its own eatery, Claude’s Restaurant.

INFO 91 Hill St.; 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com. Rates vary due to day of the week and time of the season, but expect starting nightly rates between $275-$350.