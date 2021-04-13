Touring wineries — and lately, more and more breweries — on the North Fork and in the Hamptons is a time-honored tradition. Here are some of the best ways — without driving yourself — to visit the Island’s vineyards and breweries.

GROUP BICYCLE TOURS

BREW CREW CYCLES Riders pedal a group bicycle and stop at local breweries and pubs in downtown Riverhead for 2 ½-hour tours for up to 14 people. Runs from 205 B Marcy Ave., Riverhead weekends April-Nov. with Friday tours June-Aug. and additional weekday tours July-Aug. Reservations required. COST $375-$450 for the full bike of 8 to 14 people, 631-722-1516 or email Info@brewcrewcycles.com, brewcrewcycles.com.

NORTH FORK WINE WAGON Peddlers on an open-air group bicycle travel between wineries (some non-pedaling seats available). Half-day tours for 8 to 10 people begin and end at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard, 44075 Main Rd., Peconic. A six-person circle cycle is available for $300 for three hours. Groups must book the full vehicle. Reservations required. COST $450 half day, Sun.-Fri.; $595 half day Sat., not including tastings, 516-220-1392, northforkwinewagon.com

BY VAN/BUS

LIBRARY CAFE BUS TOUR Party bus shuttles passengers to three wineries for tastings before heading back. Tour includes individual boxed lunch and sparkling wine. Private charters available. Reservations required. COST $100 plus gratuity, 516-752-7678, thelibrarycafe.com

LIRR TOUR Weekend tours via the Long Island Rail Road visit two North Fork wineries with three to four tastings at each, and Briermere Farms. Round-trip bus from Ronkonkoma LIRR station with tastings and lunch included. Reservations required. COST Based on starting point, 631-775-8686, longislandwinetours.com

LI VINEYARD TOURS A limo or luxury bus shuttles passengers door-to-door for 8-hour private tours of up to two vineyards. Includes box lunch (vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian options available). Brewery tours also available. Reservations required. COST From $75 a person plus gratuity, 516-546-6737, livineyardtours.com

NORTH FORK TROLLEY Trolley transportation to two North Fork wineries or three North Fork breweries departs from Calvertaon April-Oct. Tastings and charcuterie board included. Book the entire trolley and personalize your tour with more stops. COST $90 per person from Calverton, 631-369-3031, northforktrolley.com.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TAPPED TOURS AND TRANSPORTATION Private and group tours by reservation for 6 or more people. Themed beer and wine tours include "Beer and Burger," "Irish Pub," "Classic Wine Tour" and such. COST $90-$145 a person, 631-913-3817, tappedenterprises.com

VINTAGE TOUR Four-hour winery excursion featuring three wineries, and if time allows a with a stop at a local farmstand or beach. Pickups daily year-round for private groups up to 6 passengers from Riverhead to Orient. Reservations required. COST $250 weekdays, $300 weekends, not including tastings or food, 631-765-4689, vintagetour1.com.

PRIVATE CAR

MAIN STREET DRIVERS Private drivers chauffeur you in your own car to North Fork wineries. COST Starting at $35 an hour daily, 888-327-4460, mainstreetdrivers.com