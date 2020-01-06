If you are looking for a convenient way to leave tension behind, an East End getaway might be the ticket. The low season brings great deals, thinning crowds and plenty of opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation.

South Fork

Baker House 1650

East Hampton’s casually elegant Baker House 1650 is offering several winter packages, including the Winter Wine Experience, which starts on arrival with a gift bag and two mini bottles of Moet Chandon Rose Champagne delivered to your room. The package includes a tasting, with cheese, at the Wolffer Estate (transportation included), as well as a $100 dining credit at a list of the inn’s favorite in-town restaurants. A late checkout, at 1 p.m., allows you to sleep in. Charming rooms with William Morris wallpaper, mullioned bay windows and beamed ceilings have garden or village green views. Located at 181 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4081; bakerhouse1650.com

Baron’s Cove

Baron’s Cove offers the charm of an antique country hotel (restaurant with fireplace, porch with rocking chairs, cozy bar) along with modern amenities (fitness center, spa, free Wi-Fi, and twice-daily housekeeping). Rooms are decorated in bright, nautical style in a nod to the hotel’s bayfront location. Downtown Sag Harbor, with its restaurants, design boutiques and galleries, is at your doorstep. The Winter Warm-up Package includes a restaurant dining credit, complimentary hot chocolate with whipped cream, late checkout at 1 p.m., and 15% off spa services. Located at 31 W. Water St., Sag Harbor; 844-227-6672; caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Gurney’s

Recharge at the spa at Gurney’s, which features a Finnish rock sauna, Russian steam room, indoor seawater pool, as well as massage, body treatments and exercise classes. No need to leave the grounds to drink and eat. Quench your thirst at the Gatsby-esque Regent Cocktail Club before dining at soulful Italian restaurant Scarpetta Beach, with panoramic ocean views. The Winter Weekend Hygge Package includes a $100 resort credit, in-room DIY hot toddies, a Gurney’s winter blanket and a late 2 p.m. checkout. Located at 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2345; gurneysresorts.com

North Fork

South Harbor Inn

South Harbor Inn, a vintage 1897 farmhouse, is the North Fork’s newest luxury B&B. Four elegantly furnished rooms feature fireplaces and Frette linens. Breakfast, sourced from local farms, is served on a long walnut table in the inn’s dining room. Two cozy living rooms are decorated with curated books and collectibles. Ask your hosts to arrange a customized chauffeured wine tour to experience the best area beverages. The Cozy Winter Escape package includes a two-night stay in a room with a fireplace, two Frette bathrobes to take home and two classic flights at the Shinn Estate Winery, for $489 a night. Located at 565 S. Harbor Rd., Southold; 646-552-5047; southharborinn.com

The Menhaden

The Menhaden, conveniently located in Greenport Village, is offering 15% off weekend rates during the winter months. Rooms have Restoration Hardware Furnishings and water views. The chic ground floor café and stylish small-plates restaurant are supplemented by a galley on each floor stocked with local snacks and ice cream, complimentary for guests. An electric-powered Moke is also complimentary and available to drive guests around town. Ask the concierge about the hotel’s menu of bespoke experiences, including s’mores around the rooftop fire pit, creating your own gin or aquavit at Matchbook Distilling, and a barrel cellar tour at Macari Wines. Located at 207 Front St., Greenport; 631-333-2777; themenhaden.com

The Sound View Hotel

The Sound View Hotel, a stylishly renovated midcentury motel with stunning sound views, a highly regarded restaurant and a hip piano bar, is offering 30% off their best available rate for December and January, with a two-night minimum stay. Visit nearby wineries, sample local oysters at Little Creek Oyster Farm or enjoy an evening of adult-only roller skating at the nearby Greenport American Legion Hall. Dine on brunch at a legendary North Fork eatery like Bruce and Son, Love Lane Kitchen or Main Road Biscuit Co., to name a few. Located at 58775 County Rd. 48, Greenport; 631-477-1910; soundviewgreenport.com