This winter, plan a weekend escape filled with live entertainment, an ice festival and family-friendly adventures. Here are places on Long Island and north of the city where seasonal fun abounds. COVID restrictions vary per venue; be sure to check what’s presently in effect before visiting.

NORTH FORK

Pop-up museum at Tanger Riverhead

The Long Island Science Center has opened a pop-up edition over at the large outlet center in Tanger One. Open daily, kids can try drone racing, an augmented reality sandbox, plus a virtual reality exhibit, 3D printer pens and a pixel art station. Guests can explore an interactive Leonardo da Vinci invention exhibit and STEAM classes will begin in January. Admission is $15 per person.

INFO Suite 401, 1770 W. Main St.; 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Pindar Vineyards

Order up hot mulled wine, cookies and enjoy live music Saturday afternoons this winter. The vineyard is hosting a cupcake-and-wine pairing on Jan. 9, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 26 ($30). Live music will continue into February on Saturdays and Sundays. A paint-and-sip wine glass decorating class will be held on Feb. 6 ($40). Reservations are required for both events.

INFO 37645 Main Rd., Peconic; 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Long Island Aquarium

The aquarium is home to and hosts a wide variety of living sea creatures and land animals. Check out the "Sea Lion Coliseum," a live sea lion show, held outside all year and daily through January and February. $39.99 (ages 13-61) while seniors pay $29.99 and children (ages 3-12) are $27.99 (ages two and younger are free).

INFO 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Sound View Greenport

The hotel is offering the "A Wild Wild Winter" getaway package until March 31. Stay two or more midweek nights (Monday through Thursday on select dates) and save 30% off rates.

INFO 58775 CR-48, Greenport; 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com

HAMPTONS

Candlelight Fridays in the Wölffer Estate Vineyard Tasting Room

The Wölffer Estate Vineyard Estate Vineyard will be holding this series featuring live music from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through the end of February. Guests can purchase wine by the glass or bottle, plus charcuterie and cheese plates.

INFO 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack; 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Southampton Ice Rink

Public skating sessions are offered daily and sessions need to be reserved in advance for weekends and holidays. Weekday rates are $15, $12 for children; weekends $20 for all. Skates are available to rent for $5 (cash only).

INFO 668 CR-39, Southampton; 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

The Green Room at Sag Harbor Cinema

Once you have your movie ticket, you can hang in the Green Room until showtime. Stick around after the movie for more lounging. The bar features a signature cocktail menu with clever movie-inspired quaffs like "Fear and Loathing in Sag Harbor" and "May the spritz be with you."

INFO 90 Main St.; 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org

The Hamptons Jazz Fest Winter Series

The Hamptons Jazz Fest is scheduled to hold performances at the Parrish Art Museum (279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-283-2118, parrishart.org) and Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Ln., Southampton; 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org). Greg Lewis and his group Organ Monk are slated for Feb. 25 at the Parrish and Manuel Valera and the New Cuban Express are set for Southampton Arts Center on March 18.

INFO hamptonsjazzfest.com

Southampton Inn

The hotel is offering winter deals on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend (Jan. 15-16) and Presidents' Week (Feb. 14-20). Reserve one room for $145, get a second room for only $72.50 on the same night.

INFO 91 Hill St.; 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

LAKE GEORGE

Ice Castles

The festival, located at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, consists of ice castles, a maze, caverns, slides and crawl tunnels. Sculpted by artisans, there are embedded lights to make each castle glow and change colors on pace with accompanying music. $20 for ages 12 and older Mondays through Thursdays, $27 on weekends. Ages 4-12 $15, $22 Fridays through Sundays. Check website for dates.

INFO 17 W. Brook Rd.; icecastles.com

Ice bars

Hotel guests staying at the Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge at the Sagamore Resort (110 Sagamore Rd., Bolton Landing; 518-644-9400, thesagamore.com) can sip cocktails at an ice bar. The event (Jan. 21-22 and 28-29) includes ice carving demos, live music and bonfires on Fridays and Saturdays, fireworks on Saturday nights and outdoor rentable igloos.

The Adirondack Pub and Brewery (33 Canada St., Lake George; 518-668-0002, adkbrewery.com is slated to hold its "Funky Ice Fest" on Jan. 21-22 and 28-29 as well. It will be held at its ice bar and will feature live music, ice sculptures and dancing.

The Lake George Winter Carnival

This monthlong festival will be taking place weekends throughout February. Each Saturday and Sunday, there will be events in the town’s Shepard Park, including a daily dog talent show, polar plunges and bonfires on the beach. Highlights include the annual Outhouse Race (Feb. 5), motorcycle and ATV ice races (Feb. 19-20) and car ice racing on Lake George (Feb. 26).

INFO Canada St., Lake George; 518-668-5771, lakegeorgewintercarnival.com

Gore Mountain

There are more than 120 trails with terrain for all levels of expertise for skiers and a dozen cross-country skiing and snowshoe options.

INFO 793 Peaceful Valley Rd., North Creek; 518-251-2411, goremountain.com

Courtyard Lake George

For visitors attending the Winter Carnival or Ice Castles, the Courtyard Lake George is nearby. Rates start at $119 nightly.

INFO 365 Canada St., Lake George; 518-761-1150, modules.marriott.com

HUDSON VALLEY

Katonah Museum of Art

The museum will feature movies, lectures, concerts and workshops this season. Its current "Arrivals" exhibit (until Jan. 23) focuses on immigration, displacement, race, resilience and more.

INFO 134 Jay St., Katonah; 914-232-9555, katonahmuseum.org

The Empire State Plaza Ice Rink

Come to glide within view of the grand state Capitol Building at this rink open Tuesdays through Sundays. Skates can be rented for $4 ($3 for children age 12 and younger), but free skate rentals are offered on Saturdays to all. There are also lockers and a pavilion concession area.

INFO Empire State Plaza, Albany; 518-473-6299, empirestateplaza.ny.gov

Renaissance Albany Hotel

Located close to the Capitol Building, it has an upscale restaurant on-site, Wellington’s, serving dishes made from locally-grown and produced elements. Rates start at $179.

INFO 144 State St., Albany; 518-992-2500, marriott.com