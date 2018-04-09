Margaritaville is getting a skyline.

A high-roofed hotel for Margaritaville Resort Orlando is taking shape in Kissimmee, Florida. The 187-room establishment will operate near the center of a 320-acre resort that also will feature rental homes, timeshare units, apartments, restaurant-retail space and a water park.

The hotel will have king- and queen-size rooms, and the resort will offer 1,000 larger vacation homes that can sleep up to 32 people under one roof.

“Orlando’s becoming a big, multigenerational market. Grandparents, parents and kids all want to vacation together,” said project developer Jim Bagley.

The rental houses will be arranged into six neighborhoods, each with unique architecture. The first rentals will be available this summer, and 250 structures will become available during each of the next four years.

Bagley expects between 3 million and 4 million attendees at the property annually. Part of the Margaritaville pitch is having all amenities, including beaches and pools, in one convenient location.

INFO margaritaville.com

— Orlando Sentinel (TNS)