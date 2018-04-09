TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
39° Good Morning
Travel

Margaritaville Resort to open in Orlando this summer

parrothead paradise

Four model homes stand amid construction in the

Four model homes stand amid construction in the Key West neighborhood of Margaritaville Resort Orlando, which include 1,000 'vacation homes' alongside a hotel, time-share-units, apartments, retail and water park. Photo Credit: Orlando Sentinel/TNS / Dewayne Bevil

By Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
Print

Margaritaville is getting a skyline.

A high-roofed hotel for Margaritaville Resort Orlando is taking shape in Kissimmee, Florida. The 187-room establishment will operate near the center of a 320-acre resort that also will feature rental homes, timeshare units, apartments, restaurant-retail space and a water park.

The hotel will have king- and queen-size rooms, and the resort will offer 1,000 larger vacation homes that can sleep up to 32 people under one roof.

“Orlando’s becoming a big, multigenerational market. Grandparents, parents and kids all want to vacation together,” said project developer Jim Bagley.

The rental houses will be arranged into six neighborhoods, each with unique architecture. The first rentals will be available this summer, and 250 structures will become available during each of the next four years.

Bagley expects between 3 million and 4 million attendees at the property annually. Part of the Margaritaville pitch is having all amenities, including beaches and pools, in one convenient location.

INFO margaritaville.com

Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

By Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

Travel Extras

Passengers boarding a Southwest airline headed to West 5 cheap, easy getaways from MacArthur Airport
A carriage ride leaves an impression of the Charleston, S.C.: Old South meets New
Lanikai Beach, located on the Windward Coast of Top 10 beaches to visit in the U.S.
The Lillian suite at the Lin Beach House, Boutique B&B opens in former Shady Lady
People are at the beach next to the Cruises, tours, more travel deals this week
Tourists look at a classic American car parked New model for travel? Pay a local $25 a day to plan a trip