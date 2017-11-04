This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
"Mission Impossible" to shoot at famed Norway tourist site

Equipment is airlifted by helicopters to Preikestolen (Pulpit

Equipment is airlifted by helicopters to Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) in Lysefjorden near Stavanger, Norway, Friday Nov. 3, 2017, in preparation for filming of a new Mission Impossible movie. The Pulpit rock rises 600 meters above the fjord and is a major tourist attraction, and the next Mission Impossible film is slated for release next year. Photo Credit: Carina Johansen/NTB scanpix via AP

By The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Technical equipment to shoot "Mission: Impossible 6" is being helicoptered in to southern Norway's most famous tourist attraction — which means the site is being temporarily closed off for visitors.

Cameras are to be rolling Tuesday through Thursday at the Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock), a plateau and spectacular viewpoint over Norway's mountainous landscape that sits more than 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) above the Lysefjord.

Tom Cruise, who broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film during a London shoot, is expected to be on the Norway set.

The Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper said Saturday that an airplane with filming gear has landed at a nearby airport and a helicopter was seen hoisting containers onto Pulpit Rock.

The film is scheduled to open in July 2018.

