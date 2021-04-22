Plan something special for Mother's Day this year in New York City with a day trip or a weekend getaway. From cocktails and live entertainment at City Winery to a pampered stay at a luxury hotel, here are some fun things to do this holiday to show Mom how much you appreciate her.

THINGS TO DO IN NYC

"As Long as the Sun Lasts" at the Met

Sitting atop the Met Fifth Avenue in its Cantor Roof Garden is a blue-hued version of the beloved Sesame Street character Big Bird. An installation by artist Alex Da Corte, the 26-foot-tall display features the blue bird sitting in a crescent moon with a ladder in hand. The piece is slated to remain in place until Oct. 31. $25, children age 11 and younger free; timed tickets are available via the website.

INFO 1000 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-535-7710, metmuseum.org

Rooftop meal with Eataly

Located 14 floors above the Flatiron District, Eataly’s rooftop dining space is a lush experience, a greenhouse-inspired restaurant where small leaves and delicate flowers hang overhead. Officially dubbed "Serra by Birreria," the menu of Italian fare changes seasonally but sticks to ingredients sourced from local farms and artisanal makers.

INFO 200 5th Ave., Manhattan; 212-937-8910, eataly.com. Reservations can be made via opentable.com

The ‘Friends’ Experience

Explore an interactive installation based on the popular '90s show. Check out Monica and Rachel’s apartment and Central Perk — serving coffee, pastries and baked goods. Visitors can also get a look at original costumes and props from the program, and then stop by a gift shop. Timed $52.50 tickets are available in advance via the website.

INFO 130 E. 23rd St., Manhattan; friendstheexperience.com

Luna Park Coney Island

Now that city amusement parks have been given the green light to reopen, Brooklyn’s iconic fun zone is back in business. Among the things to ride include the nearly century-old Cyclone, the roller coaster, the Astro Tower high-drop, the Brooklyn Flyer, the Coney Clipper swinging ship and the Atlantic Aviator flying experience; several games, shops and concessions are also up and running.

INFO 1000 Surf Ave., Brooklyn; 718-373-5862, lunaparknyc.com

‘A Tour of Tuscany’ cooking class at Taste Buds Kitchen NYC

Guests are welcome to bring their own wine and join in as this fun-filled day of cooking covers the creation of dishes like potato gnocchi, Tuscan kale salad with tomato confit and chocolate-dipped biscotti. Tickets start as a $180 table for two; purchase in advance from the Taste Buds site.

INFO 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. 109 West 27th St., Manhattan; 212-242-2248, tastebudskitchen.com

High Tea at Alice’s Tea Cup

These Manhattan tea houses provide guests with brewed tea and a selection of breakfast-style foods, salads, sandwiches plus cocktails and wine to choose from. Reservations can be made for either the Upper West Side (AKA "Chapter I") or Upper East Side (AKA "Chapter II") locations.

INFO 102 W. 73rd St.; 212-799-3006 and 156 E. 64th St.; 212-486-9200, alicesteacup.com

Brunch at Marea

This Michelin-starred restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day brunch loaded with upscale Italian options. Dishes include options like grilled octopus or Nova Scotia lobster antipasti, followed by a selection among ingredient-loaded plates of gnocchetti, mezzaluna, or ravioli doppi pasta, grilled sirloin steak, wild striped bass, seared sea scallop, among others. For dessert, guests can enjoy dark chocolate mousse, Princess cake, tiramisu or Easter rice pie. The menu is $105 per person; oysters and caviar are available for extra prices.

INFO 240 Central Park S., Manhattan; 212-582-5100, marearestaurant.com

Mother’s Day brunch cruise

The Classic Harbor Line Private Yacht Charter and public cruise company is offering a Mother’s Day sightseeing journey that will sail around Manhattan island, passing under 20 bridges along the way while offering a look at many of the city’s major landmarks. Just under around three hours in duration, the meal served aboard the vessel is a three-course prix fixe that includes free mimosas for the mother-of-honor. Order tickets in advance online. Tickets are $132 each for parties of 2-3, $96 each for groups of four or more; children ages 3-14 are $72 each.

INFO leaves at 10:15 a.m. from Pier 62 at Hudson River Park: 61 Chelsea Piers, Manhattan; 212-627-1825, sail-nyc.com

Pampering at AIRE Ancient Baths

Find bliss among six thermal bath choices, such as a saltwater pool, a jet pool and sessions that vary in temperature. Located inside a restored 19th-century textile factory, sessions can run between 90 minutes and three hours, and massages can also be included.

INFO 88 Franklin St., Manhattan, 646-503-1910, beaire.com

Dinner and live music at City Winery

G. Love is a Grammy-nominated musician whose bluesy alt hip-hop sound has been drawing fun-loving crowds to his live shows since the '90s. He’ll be appearing with musician Chuck Treece at City Winery four times over Mother’s Day weekend, on May 8-9 with shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; tickets are $55-$65.

INFO 88 Franklin St., Manhattan, 646-751-6033, citywinery.com

See the Cherry Blossoms at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Take in the sight of the beautiful cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens this Mother's Day. The spot will be extending its hours and adding some relaxed live music and performances while the cherry trees flower. Look for a trio of sound-based art pieces to arrive for the spring: "Terminal Moraine" Ben Rubin and Brian House, the "Meander" meditative sound walk by Gelsey Bell and Joseph White and "loved.," a COVID remembrance sound installation (until May 9). Advance tickets are required for entry; $18, age 11 and younger are free.

INFO Prospect Park: 455 Flatbush Ave., Prospect Lefferts Gardens (Brooklyn); 718-623-7200, bbg.org

OVERNIGHT STAY

"The Momcation" at Archer Hotel New York

This deal includes credit toward a drink and dining, a complimentary bottle of house rosé, red or white wine (or sparkling water) and a late 1 p.m. checkout. Guests can also look forward to handmade salted caramels and bottled water upon arrival, a kimono-style bathrobe, slippers to take home and concierge service. Regular nightly rates range between $188 and $215 over Mother's Day weekend.

INFO 45 W. 38th St., Manhattan; 212-719-4100, archerhotel.com