53°
MSC Seaside named best new ship of 2017 by Cruise Critic

The ship was named best new ship of 2017 Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Cruise Critic's annual awards.

The ship will be christened Dec. 21 in Miami before starting its sailings to the Caribbean. It features an interactive aquapark, an open-air promenade and beach-like condos. Photo Credit: MSC via AP

MSC Seaside was named best new ship of the year Tuesday in the annual awards handed out by Cruise Critic, the cruise website.

The ship was just launched off the coast of Trieste, Italy, and is heading to Miami for a Dec. 21 christening before starting sailings to the Caribbean. It features an interactive aquapark, an open-air promenade and beach-like condos.

Celebrity Cruises received Cruise Critic's awards for best cabins and best for romance. The cruise line's romantic onboard spots include a real lawn for a picnic under the stars.

The award for best cruises for families went to Disney Cruise Line for the second year in a row. Disney ships not only have extensive programming for kids but adult-only venues as well.

Disney was also awarded best entertainment.

Carnival Cruise Line was named best for value for the fourth year running for affordable fares and fee-free dining venues and activities. Carnival also received the award for best service, a new category in the awards.

In other categories for ocean-going ships, Holland America Line won for best dining, Princess Cruises won for best itineraries, Norwegian Cruise Line won for best nightlife and Royal Caribbean International won for best suites.

In river cruising, AmaWaterways was named best river cruise line for the second year in a row. The line also won in the category of best for active cruisers.

Uniworld's Joie de Vivre received the award for best new river ship with editors praising the Joie de Vivre for its tasteful decor, opulent cabins and exceptional crew. The line also received the award for best service in river cruising.

Viking River Cruises received three awards: best for first-timers, best shore excursions and best enrichment. Best dining went to Crystal River Cruises.

In the luxury ship category, Silversea's newest luxury ship, Silver Muse, was named best new luxury ship. Silversea also won best for adventure. Best dining in the luxury category went to Oceania Cruises.

Regent Seven Seas was named best luxury cruise line, and also received an award for best cabins.

Viking Ocean Cruises received the award for best for value across luxury lines, and also was honored for best spa.

Best service in the luxury category went to Crystal Cruises, which also won best for solo travelers.

