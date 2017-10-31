The only thing more worrying than seeing a bunch of alligators around your canoe is not seeing them but knowing darn well they are there.

I am with my two kids, Kai, 8, and Christina, 5, plus my sister, Gina, and her 5-year-old son, Quincy, in Florida’s Myakka River State Park. It’s a moss- and- vine-draped domain of birds, mammals and Jurassic-spiked reptiles covering 29,000 acres about 20 miles southeast of Sarasota.

The park is an A-list hangout for gators, harboring “a couple thousand,” a volunteer ranger tells me, giving it one of the highest concentrations in southwest Florida. Credit this to the namesake river and two lakes, Upper and Lower Myakka, which provide the reedy, muddy habitat the creatures love. Not coincidentally, it also supports a biodiverse buffet of prey.

My assurance that this menu doesn’t include humans — alligators seldom attack people unless provoked — is calming neither Gina nor the kids as I glide our rented 16-foot aluminum Grumman canoe toward a shore of Upper Myakka Lake, where the gators lounge in the sun. As we near shore, the gators deploy one by one into the water, descending until their watchful eyes and tails disappear. We retreat toward a far shore where a pair of sandhill cranes poke about placidly in the shallows.

Birding paradise and treetop walks

Like most state parks in Florida, Myakka River is a birding wonderland. In our six hours here, we see herons, egrets, wood storks, vultures and a hawk. Myakka River is also home to deer, turtles, armadillos, turkeys and feral pigs, a faction that probably sticks to the roughly 10,500 acres of the park designated as a wilderness preserve, into which only 30 people per day are allowed by foot or nonmotorized boat. We opt to explore a smaller chunk of the park, a well-trodden mile of path that is part of Myakka’s 39 miles of unpaved trails.

A hard sand path winds into a hardwood hammock of live oak, and coconut and cabbage palms, arriving soon at one of the park’s most advertised features: a 100-foot-long canopy walk, strung with wood and rope 25 feet high between two sturdy towers. The bridge was the first of its kind in North America when it opened in 2000 and remains among only a handful of public treetop walks in the United States.

I had pictured a much longer span, but this nonetheless fulfills its promise of putting us within arm’s reach of the teeming ecosystem in the high branches of live oaks, which are adorned with bromeliads, mosses and other sweet-smelling organisms. Later, Kai tells me that this was his favorite part of the visit, adding, “You know, Dad, alligators are kind of boring. They just sit there.”

What does gator taste like?

We make a pit stop at the park’s lone eatery, the Pink Gator Cafe. Overlooking Upper Myakka Lake, it offers an impressive menu of burgers, sandwiches, seafood and salads. I go with the homemade alligator stew — from farmed, not local, stock, the clerk concedes — and chase it with a Sarasota-brewed IPA. (And, no, alligator doesn’t taste like chicken — it’s more like chewy ground beef.)

Toward the end of the day, we head out on a birding boardwalk that in wetter times extends into Upper Myakka Lake but today runs a few feet above a field of verdant grasses and reeds. Late-afternoon sun cocoons the vegetation in a hypnotizing radiance.

We drive out of the park, passing only a posse of campers unloading pickup trucks at a tent site. I slow the car wherever I fathom that alligators might be loitering, but they’ve all clocked out for the day, headed off, undoubtedly, to do something boring.