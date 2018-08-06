"Everybody else has a place. Why not us?" asks comedian Billy Crystal in a video that welcomes visitors to the new National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

The nonprofit center, which opened this month, was inspired by hometown hero Lucille Ball, who envisioned a place where comedy would be celebrated as an art form. The city in the southwest corner of New York already is home to the annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.

Located in a repurposed 1930 art-deco train station, the center is part museum, part hall of fame and part video arcade, keeping visitors smiling as they move through displays of comedic artifacts. There's the "puffy shirt" from a 1993 "Seinfeld" episode and scripts from the 1960s "Dick Van Dyke Show" along with immersive exhibits that invite visitors to explore sound effects and props and make cartoons and memes.

The bravest can take the stage in "Comedy Karaoke," trying out lines from Jeff Foxworthy or others, or sit at a game show-like set and try to crack up an opponent. A club-like comedy lounge shows stand-up bits, and a movie theater has clips of classic scenes with celebrity commentary. A hologram theater features Jim Gaffigan's evolution as a performer.

INFO Admission $12.50-$23.50, 716-484-0800, comedycenter.org