National parks may raise entrance fees at some locations

Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Acadia are on the proposed list that includes 17 locations.

Bright Angel Trail offers sweeping views at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press
The National Park Service is floating a steep increase in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, mostly in the West, to address a backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects.

Visitors to the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and other national parks would be charged $70 per vehicle, up from the current fee of $30 for a weekly pass. At others, the hike is nearly triple, from $25 to $70. The higher fees would apply during the five busiest, contiguous months — for most, May through September.

The proposal applies to Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Zion in Utah; Yosemite, Sequoia, Kings Canyon and Joshua Tree in California; Grand Teton and Yellowstone in Wyoming; Mount Rainier and Olympic in Washington; Shenandoah in Virginia; Acadia in Maine; Rocky Mountain in Colorado; and Grand Canyon in Arizona.

A public comment period on the proposal will end Nov. 23.

 

