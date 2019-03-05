Natural History museum to mark 150th anniversary

The American Museum of Natural History has big plans for its big 150th anniversary.

The museum has announced a slate of events starting this month to commemorate its incorporation in April 1869. The events include exhibits and an anniversary website, as well as a new space show in the planetarium.

The first event is the opening of the "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" exhibit on Monday, March 11.

Another part of the plan is an exhibition on the statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the museum's entrance. It will include discussions about statues in public spaces and issues of racism and cultural representation.

Some spaces in the museum are being renovated or redesigned in conjunction with the anniversary, including the Northwest Coast Hall, which was the museum's first cultural gallery.

The museum is at Central Park West and 79th Street in Manhattan. Call 212-769-5100 or go online at amnh.org.