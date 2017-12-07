These books about places and travel offer laughs, eye candy, a good read or some combination thereof. They also may be great holiday gifts.

VAN LIFE: YOUR HOME ON THE ROAD by Foster Huntington (Black Dog & Leventhal, $24.99) grew out of the author’s three-year adventure traveling around North America in a Volkswagen van. The photos showcase all kinds of funky vehicles parked in picturesque locations and interviews with travelers who have lived the van life.

ULTIMATE JOURNEYS FOR TWO: EXTRAORDINARY DESTINATIONS ON EVERY CONTINENT by Mike and Anne Howard (National Geographic, $26.99) grew out of the writers’ five-year adventure across seven continents as “the world’s longest honeymooners,” an experience they chronicled on their blog, HoneyTrek.com.

In “HOLY ROVER: JOURNEYS IN SEARCH OF MYSTERY, MIRACLES, AND GOD” (Fortress Press, $24.99), Lori Erickson reflects on her pilgrimages to 12 sites around the world, from Our Lady of Lourdes in France to Machu Picchu in Peru. The book also recounts her meetings with spiritual leaders, including the chief priest of the Icelandic pagan religion Asatru.