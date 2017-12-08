TODAY'S PAPER
New Delta charges for baggage on discount flights to Europe

Some travelers looking to take a cheap Delta

Some travelers looking to take a cheap Delta Air Lines flight will soon need to pay for even one piece of checked baggage when flying to Europe or North Africa. The move comes as Delta expands its Basic Economy option to more flights. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

By The Associated Press
Travelers looking to take a cheap Delta Air Lines will soon need to pay for even one piece of checked baggage when flying to Europe or North Africa.

The airline said this week that it will charge Basic Economy passengers $60 for the first bag and $100 for a second. The fees will apply to tickets bought after Dec. 6 and for flights after April 10 originating from the U.S. and Canada.

There is no change in policy for more expensive international flight tickets or for flights to other regions. Delta is currently expanding its Basic Economy flights for overseas travelers.

For domestic travel, Delta already charges $25 for the first bag and $35 for the second.

By The Associated Press
