New Epcot pavilion will feature interactive city

Epcot is returning to its city roots.

Officials at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, say that new additions to Epcot include a pavilion featuring an interactive city with hands-on activities.

Epcot was originally conceived by Walt Disney in the 1960s as an experimental city. In fact, the Epcot name stands for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.

The city concept was abandoned after Disney's death and Epcot became the second theme park at Disney World when it opened in 1982.

The metropolis in the as-yet-unnamed pavilion will feature Disney characters.

Disney officials say Epcot's entrance also will be revamped and it will open a center where visitors can see future Epcot plans.

Disney officials say the new additions at Epcot will open in time for the resort's 50th anniversary in 2021.