If you're headed up to visit Resorts World Catskills this winter, you'll have a new place to rest your head after a night at the gaming tables.

The Alder, a new boutique hotel named for a birch tree native to the Catskill Mountains, is the latest component of the upstate casino complex, which opened for business in February. The Alder has 101 guest rooms all supplied with Malin + Goetz toiletries; a queen room in late December starts at $139 a night. A restaurant and entertainment venue in the hotel will be announced in the coming weeks.

Guests at the Alder will have access to all the amenities of Resorts World Catskills, including the 100,000-sqaure-foot gaming floor, 10 restaurants and a spa.

The complex will continue to expand in 2019. A Katrite resort and indoor water park, as well as a golf course, are slated to open next year.

INFO 833-586-9358, rwcatskills.com