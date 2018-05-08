TODAY'S PAPER
A look at the new Norwegian Bliss cruise ship

The Norwegian Bliss, the latest ship in the

The Norwegian Bliss, the latest ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line, includes a racecourse for electric go-karts and a waterslide with a tube that swooshes you along the side of the ship. Photo Credit: AP/Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, Norwegian Bliss, has begun its inaugural U.S. tour with stops in New York, Miami and Los Angeles before a christening in Seattle, launching a season of cruises to Alaska.

The ship's seven-day cruises to Alaska begin in June and will include one port call in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

The ship's features include a racecourse for electric go-karts, laser tag, a waterslide with a tube that swooshes you along the side of the ship and an observation lounge for enjoying Alaska scenery. It's also got a mojito bar, cigar lounge, brew house, Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville at Sea and Q Smokehouse, a Texas barbecue restaurant.

The hull of Norwegian Bliss is decorated with  images of whales and other sea creatures designed by the artist Robert Wyland, commonly known as Wyland and who is known for his large depictions of marine life.

