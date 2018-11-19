TODAY'S PAPER
United States adds new sanctions on Cuba's tourist attractions

The government doesn't want U.S. citizens spending money at places owned by Cuba's military business conglomerate.   

A Fathom cruise ship arrives in Havana, Cuba,

A Fathom cruise ship arrives in Havana, Cuba, on May 2, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Fernando Medina

By Associated Press
The Trump Administration is adding new names to a list of Cuban tourist attractions it is barring U.S. citizens from visiting.

The 26 names range from the new five-star Iberostar Grand Packard and Paseo del Prado hotels in Old Havana to modest shopping centers in beachside resorts far from the capital. All are barred because they are owned by Cuba's military business conglomerate, GAESA.

Travel to Cuba itself remains legal. Hundreds of commercial flights and cruise ships from the United States deliver hundreds of thousands of Americans to the island each year. And nothing prevents the government from funding its security apparatus with money spent at facilities that aren't owned by GAESA and banned by the U.S. But the sanctions appear to have dampened interest in travel to Cuba, which has dropped dramatically this year.

By Associated Press

