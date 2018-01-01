TODAY'S PAPER
New Year's Eve Times Square ball drop: See photos

By newsday.com staff
There's nothing like New Year's Eve in NYC.

Nearly 2 million revelers are expected to gather in Times Square to see the ball drop and get a glimpse of the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" show Sunday night.

Mariah Carey is set to return to the stage after last year's mishap, leaving fans extra eager to tune in and catch her "redemptive" performance. She'll be joined by performers Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland.

If you don't want to make the trek to Times Square to watch the ball drop during what's predicted to be the coldest NYE celebration since 1961, check back for scenes, performances and more below.

Confetti rains down on New Year's Eve revelers
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Confetti rains down on New Year's Eve revelers as they celebrate in a frigid Times Square in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec, 31, 2017.

Confetti rains down on New Year's Eve revelers
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Confetti rains down on New Year's Eve revelers as they celebrate in a frigid Times Square in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers celebrate in a frigid
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers celebrate in a frigid Times Square in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Sandra Murillo and husband Alfonso Arroyo of Mexico
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Sandra Murillo and husband Alfonso Arroyo of Mexico City share a kiss as confetti rains down on New Year's Eve revelers as they celebrate in a frigid Times Square in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

The New Year is celebrated at Times Square
Photo Credit: VIGARAY / EPA-EFE / REX /Shutterstock

The New Year is celebrated at Times Square in Manhattan on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Confetti rains down on New Year's eve revelers
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Confetti rains down on New Year's eve revelers from the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Confetti rains down on New Year's Eve revelers
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Confetti rains down on New Year's Eve revelers from the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers celebrate in a frigid
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Tarana Burke, right, speaks onstage during Dick Clark's
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions / Nicholas Hunt

Tarana Burke, right, speaks onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31, 2017 in Times Square.

Sugarland performs during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin'
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions / Nicholas Hunt

Sugarland performs during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31, 2017, in Times Square.

USO entertainers perform during New Year's Eve celebrations
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert

USO entertainers perform during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

A New Year's Eve reveler is shrouded in
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

A New Year's Eve reveler is shrouded in a sleeping bag as she gets ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

An officer is bundled up as New Year's
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

An officer is bundled up as New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

An officer and a dog keep an eye
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

An officer and a dog keep an eye on the crowds as New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Cops search a bag as New Year's Eve
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Cops search a bag as New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers crawl into garbage bags
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers crawl into garbage bags lined with newspapers as they get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

New Year's Eve revelers get ready to celebrate in a frigid Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Crowds fill Times Square before the New Year's
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Crowds fill Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Police in Times Square before the New Year's
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Police in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

NYPD officers work at a security checkpoint in
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

NYPD officers work at a security checkpoint in Times Square as revelers enter into one of the pens where they will wait for the festivities to commence, on New Years Eve, Sunday,Dec. 31, 2017.

A woman sporting festive glasses in Times Square
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A woman sporting festive glasses in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Daniel Morales, 29, and Carolina Restrepo, 26, both
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Daniel Morales, 29, and Carolina Restrepo, 26, both from Bogota, Colombia, are bundled up in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Robert Horton, 32, of Ontario, Canada, gets some
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Robert Horton, 32, of Ontario, Canada, gets some arctic air in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Revelers fill Times Square before the New Year's
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Revelers fill Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Kyoka Yamanaka, Miori Rue, and Kaho Maeda, all
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Kyoka Yamanaka, Miori Rue, and Kaho Maeda, all 20, wait inside one of the pens in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan on Dec. 31, 2017.

Police wand and check bags on entry into
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Police wand and check bags on entry into the pens at Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan, on Dec. 31, 2017.

Revelers in the cold at Times Square before
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Revelers in the cold at Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Times Square bustles before the New Year's Eve
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Times Square bustles before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Revelers in Times Square before the New Year's
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Revelers in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

People gather in Times Square before the New
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

People gather in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

These New Year's Eve revelers were among the
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

These New Year's Eve revelers were among the first to arrive in Times Square about 8 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, some 16 hours before the ball was set to drop, marking the end of 2017.

Dee Wilhite, 24, and Lindsay Savage, 20, both
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Dee Wilhite, 24, and Lindsay Savage, 20, both of Salt Lake City, hang out in Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Shamrock, a 3-year-old black labrador retriever that works
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Shamrock, a 3-year-old black labrador retriever that works as an explosives detection dog along with Steve Littlefield, of MSA Security, patrols Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

