Travel

New and fun things to do in New York City before summer ends 

Synthetic lawns add a natural look to The Greens, a space located at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan. Credit: The Howard Hughes Corporation

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

Private rooftop cabanas, "drive-in" movies and more new activities await in New York City. If you’re ready to return to the area and eager to explore what fun it has to offer, here are places to consider with social distancing guidelines in place.

GOVERNORS ISLAND Glamping and outdoor oyster bar 

MANHATTAN New eateries, rooftop cabanas, more 

BROOKLYN Drive-in movie, wine garden and Smorg To Go 

OUTER BOROUGHS Beach, botanical gardens and bike tour

STAY THE NIGHT Hotels with pools

