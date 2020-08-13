MANHATTAN New eateries, rooftop cabanas, more

ROOFTOP DINING ATOP EATALY NYC FLATIRON

Eataly is turning its 14-story rooftop dining space into a greenhouse-inspired restaurant featuring dishes that are intended to recall summer in the Italian countryside. The menu at the newly opened Serra Fiorita, offers items constructed from local sources—with the star dish being “Fior Fiore:” featuring seasonal produce served raw with fava bean puree in a flower stoneware pot; other highlights include a biweekly special Thursday menu, a substantial wine list and entrees featuring trout. To keep with current health rules, the restaurant will only be serving when conditions allow the retractable roof to remain open. Reservations are available.

INFO 200 5th Ave., Manhattan; 212-229-2560, eataly.com

EXPLORE THE ‘SUNFLOWER' INSTALLATION AT FOUR FREEDOMS

The Four Freedoms Park Conservancy has transformed the stone stairs of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park into a sunflower-inspired tribute to womens' right to vote. With a backing image of sunflowers, the words of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution are written out across several steps.

INFO 212-204-8831, fdrfourfreedomspark.org. Free; runs until Aug. 20.

“BACKYARD” FUN AT PIER 17

Looking for a lawn in the Seaport District of Manhattan might take a while, but The Rooftop at Pier 17 is delivering something grass-inspired with “The Greens,” a dining experience that stretches across 28 alfresco “mini-lawn” spaces set upon synthetic pasture and equipped with lounge chairs and umbrellas. The scene offers wide-ranging views and games like giant Jenga, cornhole and bocce. DJs are slated to spin throughout the rest of the summer; watch for movie nights and fitness classes as well.

INFO 89 South St.; thegreens.pier17ny.com. Reservations recommended; each green has a maximum capacity of eight guests.

EAT OUTSIDE AT KATZ DELI

Dating back 132 years, there’s not too many city eateries that can compete with the history of Katz's Delicatessen- the home of what is widely considered to be the greatest pastrami on rye is trying something new: outdoor seating. Guests can now grab a table set on the sidewalk under its classic, ancient signage and enjoy their meal.

INFO 205 E. Houston St.; 212-254-2246, katzsdelicatessen.com

BACK TO THE HIGH LINE AGAIN

Manhattan’s former freight railway-turned-elevated park space is open once again. Dotted with gardens and art pieces, visitors can reserve free timed-entry passes (intended to limit capacity) from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The only current open entrance is at Gansevoort and Washington streets; the park is closed north of 23rd Street. Masks are required; food services and entertainment remain suspended.

INFO 212-206-9922; thehighline.org

ENJOY FROSÉ AT JUE LANE CLUB

Older nightlife fans will immediately recognize the digs, as this Chinese restaurant is situated in the same spot (and former church) once home to the infamous Limelight. It’s got a clubby personality of its own—it spawned a Southampton satellite after all—but the Manhattan version is currently an outside affair, with dining available along the sidewalk. Guests are seated at tables that are surronded by beautiful greenery and protected by canopies and umbrellas with dangling Edison bulbs above.

INFO 49 W. 20th St.; 646-518-8715, juelanclub.com

TAKE A DIP ON ROOSEVELT ISLAND

Beat the heat this summer and take a dip at this Roosevelt Island outdoor pool at the Manhattan Park Pool Club. Every year, the deck gets a colorful reboot, and for 2020 it features a vibrant pastiche of pastels that may make guests feel like they're vacationing in Miami rather than Manhattan. The pool is cheaper for residents($25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends), but visitors can access the hotel pool for $40 on weekdays and $60 on weekends.

INFO Manhattan Park Pool Club: 30 River Rd.; 212-759-8660, manhattanpark.com; By reservation only; until Sept. 7.

BROWSE FOR BOOKS AT STRAND UPPER WEST SIDE

If you're looking for a book to read this summer, explore the options at the newly opened Strand Bookstore on the Upper West Side. Browse through the stores signature selection of new, used and rare books, plus anyone looking to get their kids’ hooked on a new read, can check out the children’s section.

INFO 450 Columbus Ave., Manhattan; 212-473-1452, strandbooks.com. Closed Mondays.