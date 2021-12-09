Winter in New York City is filled with lights, sights and festive things to do. Hop on the train or drive in and see what fun the city has to offer. From an enchanting illuminated holiday trail at Brooklyn Botanic Garden to ice skating at the new Winter Village on Governors Island, here are new and must-see attractions this season in the Big Apple. COVID restrictions vary per venue; be sure to check what’s presently in effect before visiting.

Governors Island Winter Village

This new Winter Village will have food and drink to purchase, plus games, events, fire pits and a historic fire truck, which will also serve as a photo-friendly feature. The space will also hold a skating rink, slated to open Friday afternoons, then all day Saturdays and Sundays. Opens Dec. 17 and ferries will be running daily. Rink hours: Fri: noon-5 p.m., Sat-Sun: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; admission is $11, skate rentals are $8.

INFO govisland.com; ferries leave from 10 South St., Slip 7, Manhattan

Skate the Rink at Manhattan West

Manhattan West is a hub that features dining, shopping and events that officially opened in September. The ice rink just opened to the public in November and is slated to remain available through the winter. It’s currently open daily and is also offering "Skate with Santa" sessions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19 ($20; register in advance at manhattanwestnyc.com). Timed tickets for public skating are available via the rink website; 60-minute skate sessions are $20, skate rentals are $5, skate aids $15. Lessons (15-45 minutes) are available by appointment only ($45-$120).

INFO 385 9th Ave., Manhattan; therinkatmw.com

‘Illuminate the Farm’ at Queens County Farm Museum

Over a thousand lights will be placed around Queens County Farm Museum, that dates to the 17th century. Consisting of several handcrafted lanterns designed by Chinese artisans, the lighting sprawls across the 6-acre property and creates glowing scenes featuring representations of animals, plants, magical creatures and holiday displays. The event runs through Jan. 9, Thursdays through Sundays (daily Dec. 24 to Jan. 2); $24.99; $16.99 ages 3-12, kids 2 and younger are free. General admission is $29.99 during holiday week (Dec. 24-Jan. 2.)

INFO 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Bellerose Manor; 718-347-3276, queensfarm.org

RiseNY

A flight simulation ride intended to provide the sensation of soaring over New York City, it starts with grounded museum galleries that feature exhibits curated from several museums dedicated to culture. The main attraction is a "flying theater" that will seat patrons 30 feet in the air, feet dangling, within a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome that creates the feeling of flight. The seats will swivel, dip and move while the virtual trip revisits NYC history. Timed tickets available for dates between Dec. 15 to April 3. Tickets start at $28, $24 for ages 3-12.

INFO 160 W. 45th St., Manhattan; riseny.co

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Bryant Park goes from urban oasis to a wintry wonderland once again this season. Its skating rink is free for those who have their own skates; rentals ($15-$45) and skate times can be reserved in advance. Visitors can also try curling or drop by the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace. There’s also a lodge for indoor drinks, dining and heated faux igloos can be reserved. Curling Café: open 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays; reservations required. Igloos open noon-9:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; must be reserved in advance. Shops and curling currently available through Jan. 2, igloos available through Dec. 31.

INFO 40th- 42nd Sts., Fifth-Sixth Aves.; 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org

‘Lightscape’ at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Color-packed displays abound as light installations coat trees, shrubbery and structures throughout Brooklyn Botanic Garden. There’s also 18 works of "light art," including an animated light installation covering the Cherry Esplanade, the "Fire Garden" in Oak Circle and the Winter Cathedral tunnel and more works by local artists. Event runs through Jan. 9 (closed Dec. 13, 25; and Jan. 3-5); $34, $18 ages 3-12; kids 2 and younger enter free.

INFO 990 Washington Ave., Prospect Park; 718-623-7200, bbg.org

‘A Sherlock Carol’

Part murder mystery, part holiday play, this all-ages appropriate, limited-engagement theatrical production takes characters from "Sherlock Holmes" stories and "A Christmas Carol" to create an interwoven tale: an adult Tiny Tim asks the Great Detective to find out who killed Ebenezer Scrooge on Christmas Eve. Show runs through Jan. 2 and tickets start at $69.

INFO New World Stages: 340 West 50th St., Manhattan; 212-239-6200, asherlockcarol.com

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before: Live’

The renowned cutting edge circus is bringing its version of the classic holiday poem "The Night Before Christmas" to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This interpretation is centered on a child whose holiday spirit has been squashed, but ends up in a enchanted place where characters based on those from the original sonnet are waiting to entertain. Show runs Dec. 9 through Dec. 27 (Wednesday through Sunday, plus Monday, Dec. 27) and tickets start at $40.

INFO 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Manhattan; 212-465-6741, cirquedusoleil.com

Pink Winter Lodge at Moxy Times Square

For a colorful dining experience, the Pink Winter Lodge is a rooftop option, with indoor and outdoor dining. Dinner and a weekend brunch is available until March, and for the holiday season there are photo-worthy installations, like a decorated carousel and a pink sleigh surrounded by roses and holiday decor. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

INFO 485 7th Ave., Manhattan; 212-268-0188, moxytimessquare.com

DJ nights at Nebula

Whether you remember the days when megaclubs ruled city nightlife, or just want to experience it for yourself, Nebula will bring you back. Open since November, the club has both a mezzanine and lower level and a dance floor. The calendar has a list of celebrity DJs slated to spin before 2021 ends, including Steve Aoki (Dec. 28) and Gryffin (Dec. 30). Cover price varies per scheduled talent and guests must be 21 and older to attend. Proof of vaccination and ID required for entry.

INFO 135 W. 41st St.; nebulanewyork.com