For those looking to escape Long Island for the day but don't want to travel too far from home are in luck. New York City is just a short train or car ride away with tons of exhibits to see, restaurants to try, spots to explore and fun to be had this season.

Travelers should always check the latest guidelines and coronavirus testing requirements and follow COVID protocols (wearing a mask, social distancing) before and during their travels.

Here are some activities to add to your weekend itinerary.

"The Greens" at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Make your way to the Seaport District of Manhattan and check out "The Greens" at The Rooftop at Pier 17. The spot features heated dining cabins where guests can enjoy food and drinks with a grand view of the city. Cabins can hold a capacity of 2-10 people, each has a virtual fireplace and country lodge décor. Contactless food purchasing is available, and each space has its own air purifier. Reservations for 90-minute sessions are required; reservation fees are $5 for lunch Monday through Friday, $50 for lunch Saturdays and Sundays, $50 for dinner daily.

INFO: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday; available dates are announced Mondays.; 89 South St.; thegreens.pier17ny.com.

Skyline Drive-in

The Skyline Drive-in NYC is showing movies through February (ranging from recent classics to iconic gems) like "Grease" (6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19), "The Big Lebowski" (7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23) and "Groundhog Day" (9:30 p.m. Sunday Feb. 28) on an outdoor screen that sits in front of the East River and the Manhattan skyline. Spots are first-come, first-serve, there’s a concessions stand, pets are permitted and movies run rain or shine. Tickets must be bought in advance; cars are $55 each (up to seven passengers per vehicle), motorcycles $35 each. Outdoor seating is also available for $22 a seat.

INFO: 1 Oak St., Brooklyn; 347-462-0353, skylinedriveinnyc.com.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Edge

Over at Hudson Yards, "Edge" — billed as the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere — has both a partial glass floor (that allows visitors to look between their feet and see the city from dozens of stories above) and the ability to see the entire Manhattan skyline. Tickets to visit at any time must be purchased in advance; tickets that include a glass of champagne are also available. Adult tickets start at $36, with champagne $52; visits during sunset are an extra $10 per ticket.

INFO: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-21; between 10th-12th avenues, W. 30th-W. 34th Sts.; hudsonyardsnewyork.com.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Head to Brooklyn and explore the outdoor flora at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Tickets are usually $18 (free for kids age 11 and younger) but through February guests can choose their own price for weekday visits (Tuesday through Friday). The indoor areas and interactive exhibits are closed until further notice, common COVID precautions (masks, social distancing) are in effect and visitors must purchase advanced tickets to enter.

INFO: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 28; Prospect Park: 455 Flatbush Ave., Prospect Lefferts Gardens (Brooklyn); 718-623-7200, bbg.org.

Black History Month: Seneca Village

Despite its bucolic appearance, Manhattan’s Central Park is a manmade space — and before it was a massive green break amid Gotham, some of the land was occupied by Seneca Village, a primarily African-American community that once sat along the park’s current boundary between W. 82nd and W. 89th streets during the early to mid-19th century. In observance of Black History Month, Urban Park Rangers will be available for guests looking to learn more about the history. Attendees must follow all currently enforced COVID protocols.

INFO: 81st St. and Central Park West; Free, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13; 212-360-1444, nycgovparks.org.

Museum of Ice Cream

Inspired by the favorite dessert, this spot features a series of striking installations full of colors and shapes that would make anyone’s social media snaps shine — just keep in mind that COVID protocols are in strict enforcement, so masks must stay on, even for taking photos. The space also offers "date nights" that include tours, activities and treats to eat.

INFO: Thursdays through Mondays until March 28; 558 Broadway, Soho; General admission is $39, Date Night is $49; tickets must be purchased in advance at museumoficecream.com.

Winter Village at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is loaded with shopping opportunities and spots to dine, it also features a free outdoor skating rink — but ice time must be reserved in advance online, and skates are $21-$36 to rent (depending on date and time). In addition, the village also has igloos to reserve for 90-minute sessions, for groups of 1-4 ($160-$250) or 5-8 ($320-$500). Guests can also reserve a "bubble tent" shelter as part of the park’s " Curling Cafe," where attendees can play iceless curling on their own dedicated lane; packages for a 90-minute reservation are also available for groups of 1-4 ($200-$250) or 5-8 ($375-$475).

INFO: 40th- 42nd Sts., Fifth-Sixth Aves.; 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org.

Bronx Zoo

Known as the world’s largest urban wildlife park, patrons must purchase timed-entry tickets in advance online and follow posted COVID protocols while visiting. Guests can arrange private meetings for up to six people with "ambassador" animals like a giraffe, cheetah, fennec, penguin and sloth, among others (times and ages allowed vary per animal; rates are $280-$330); $120 all-ages cart tours are also available. Tickets start at $30.95, $22.95 ages 3-12, watch for offers on Wednesdays for $9.95 admission prices. Winter tickets include unlimited entry to any rides and attractions available that day.

INFO: 2300 Southern Blvd., 718-220-5100, bronxzoo.com.

Top of the Rock

Another place that features wide-ranging views is from this observation deck atop Rockefeller Center, which offers a 360-degree look at the Manhattan skyline from 70 stories high. Timed-ticket entry is also required here (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily) and like other public spaces are working under strict pandemic-related rules — but kids ages 12 and younger can get in free through March 3 (one child per paid adult); visits during sunsets are an additional $10 per ticket.

INFO: 30 Rockefeller Plz., 1-877-692-7625, topoftherocknyc.com.

Chelsea Market and ARTECHOUSE

Chelsea Market has several restaurants, food spots and shops that are easy to find, but below its main surface lies ARTECHOUSE. Once a boiler room, the installation uses laser projection technology to create a visual storm of colors and shapes that swirl around the space while sounds are generated by immersive sound equipment. COVID protocols are in effect and tickets for 30-minute session must be purchased in advance. The current exhibition is titled "Celestial," which is slated to close Feb. 21; private sessions are also available. Admission is $24, ages 4-15: $17 (under age 4 enter free).

INFO: 439 W. 15th St., Manhattan; 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, artechouse.com.