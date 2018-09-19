Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park buys 'Great Crack' property

By The Associated Press
The National Park Service has acquired a nearly 2,000-acre Big Island property containing a chasm known as "The Great Crack."

The oceanfront property adjacent to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was purchased for $1.95 million in a recent foreclosure sale, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported last week.

The site contains a 6-mile ravine in a lava field that is 60-feet wide and 60-feet deep in places. The site has become a popular hiking spot despite that it was previously on private property.

Besides hosting geological features that call for study and preservation, the property should also serve as buffer zone shielding the protected environment along the southwestern boundary of the park, said Ben Hayes, the park's director of interpretation.

Environmental assessments will be conducted to determine how the park will manage the property and if it will be made publicly accessible. Hayes said there is no a timeline set for the assessments.

"We're in the forever business," Hayes said. "And this is something we've been trying to do for 50 years."

