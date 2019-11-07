If you have a list and are checking it twice, it’s time to put it to good use at New York City’s holiday markets. Here are six.

HOLIDAY SHOPS AT BRYANT PARK

The exquisite gifts aren’t made by Santa's elves, but they’re equally enchanting. More than 170 boutique-style shops nestled in Bryant Park’s tree-lined paths offer everything from local crafts and artisanal cuisine to unique goods from around the world. Done shopping? Strap on skates at the free-admission outdoor ice rink or tuck into seasonal noshes at The Lodge by Urbanspace.

WHEN | WHERE Oct. 31-Jan. 5, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 40th Street and Sixth Avenue

INFO bryantpark.org/eat-drink/holiday-shops

UNION SQUARE HOLIDAY MARKET

Celebrate the holidays with global gusto at this market, where 200 vendors offer gifts ranging from the classic to the exotic. A section called Little Brooklyn has homegrown businesses offering one-of-a-kind goods made in the boho borough. An art studio entertains kids, while Urbanspace Provisions provides handcrafted confections by small-batch makers. With a warming station and live music, shoppers never get too chilly.

WHEN | WHERE Nov. 21-Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Union Square Park’s southern side

INFO urbanspacenyc.com

COLUMBUS CIRCLE HOLIDAY MARKET

This market at Central Park’s entrance offers an elegant selection of art, jewelry, home goods, culinary delights and other handmade gifts by local artisans and designers to stuff your stocking. Shoppers can lose themselves among twinkling boutiques, and afterward enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride, practice their axels at the ice rink or soak up the splendor of the season with some tourist-watching.

WHEN | WHERE Dec. 4-24, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 59th Street and Central Park West

INFO urbanspacenyc.com

GRAND CENTRAL HOLIDAY FAIR

If outdoor markets leave you frosty, the city’s longest-running indoor holiday market at Grand Central Station will keep you toasty, offering a broad array of gifts and goodies from about 40 carefully curated vendors. The market focuses on American-made and handmade products of locally sourced materials or a socially conscious business model — particularly those made by local craftspeople. This year’s new vendors include Bird Dog Bay, Edie Art, ela rae, Elke Van Dyke Design, JingleNog and PlayHardLookDope.

WHEN | WHERE Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday (closed Thanksgiving; open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Christmas Eve), Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal, 89 E. 42nd St.

INFO grandcentralterminal.com

ASTORIA MARKET HOLIDAY MARKETS

This market in the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden, built more than a century ago by Czech immigrants, is an authentic taste of multicultural Queens. The Hall features a Christmas tree and offers shoppers roasted chestnuts, hot apple cider and mulled wine. Vendors include peddlers of bijouterie La Rosa Jewelry and Strung Out Jewelry; Puerto Rican coconut nog producer Ilovecoquitonj; and soapmaker Framiati, among others. The urban gardeners of Hellgate Farm will also attend.

WHEN | WHERE Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from noon to 6 p.m., Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden, 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

INFO astoriamarket.com, bohemianhall.com

GRAND BAZAAR NYC

The holiday spirit involves giving back, and this Upper West Side market supports local artisans and independent dealers with affordable retail space. Four neighborhood schools receive the net profits of the booth rental costs of committed vendors, helping to finance school supplies, books, art enrichment and sports programs. More than 150 vendors offer decorations and gifts, such as skin care products, fashion items, vintage accessories and collectibles, jewelry, furniture, antique silver- and glassware, and artisanal chocolates and other nibbles.

WHEN | WHERE Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 100 W. 77th St.

INFO grandbazaarnyc.org