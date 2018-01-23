One of the hottest trends in travel is EAT vacations. No, they’re not all about food, but are trips designed to provide memorable Experiences, real Adventure and Transformative moments, such as these four.

1. PALAU

Located in the westernmost corner of Micronesia, Palau, an archipelago of more than 586 islands, is one of the world’s best dive destinations and home to 1,450 species of fish, 500 species of coral as well as rare sharks and stingrays. Snorkel amid the moon and golden jellies of Jellyfish Lake or take a short hike to a 12,000-year-old marine lake where millions of gelatinous creatures waft through the water following the arc of the sun. Thanks to evolution, these jellyfish are void of their sting.

INFO visit-palau.com, familydivers.com

2. ANGKOR WAT, CAMBODIA

Fans of the “Tomb Raider” films will enjoy exploring the Angkor Archaeological Park, unfolding deep within the Siem Reap province. While hundreds of archaeological and artistic temples and ancient structures remain, the most familiar is Angkor Wat, which was built in the 12th century to honor Vishnu, a Hindu god. The temple’s bas-relief galleries inform modern visitors of life in ancient times. Also of note is the remarkable water system, including moats, canals and reservoirs, that once provided water and crop assistance for the thriving communities.

INFO vikingcruises.com, tourismcambodia.com

3. THE DALI MUSEUM, ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Budding artists will be transformed by a visit to this 66,450-square-foot museum boasting the most comprehensive collection of Salvador Dali’s works in the world. Enjoy the priceless collection of masterpieces, paintings, photographs, watercolors and books sure to inspire the whole family. Be there on the first Saturday of the month, for Breakfast With Dali, a morning that includes a junior-focused tour, followed by a buffet breakfast.

INFO thedali.org, visitstpeteclearwater.com

4. BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE TRIPS, ELY, MINNESOTA

Go canoeing amid this sparsely populated, 1 million-plus acre expanse of wilderness. Listen to the waves lapping against the shoreline and the haunting lullaby offered by local loons as you drift to sleep in one of 2,000 secluded campsites that dot the lake region. Wake to the sounds of birds chirping in the birch trees and enjoy breakfast over a campfire.

INFO boundarywatersoutfitters.com, exploreminnesota.com