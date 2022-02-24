How to plan a family vacation that everyone will enjoy

When I was a child, Dad was in charge of travel. Though we journeyed to some amazing destinations, the activities were Dad-centric, which meant fishing was always on the itinerary. Great for Dad, not so much for the rest of us.

So, I resolved to be a different kind of vacation planner, with an emphasis on the "we" rather than the "me." Here are some tips, based on my experiences and discussions with travel experts.

Longer isn’t necessarily better. There is an expiration date on some vacations. The larger the group and the more generations involved, the shorter it should probably be. "Seven to 10 days max,'' says Tykesha Burton, who writes about culture-focused family travel on her blog, Momma Wanderlust.

Consider everyone. While a spot doesn’t need to be stereotypically kid-friendly — such as Disneyland or Hershey, Pennsylvania— it does need to offer elements that will appeal to the younger set. And keep your partner’s interests in mind, too.

Make a group decision. Once children are old enough to have strong ideas about travel, ask everyone to suggest a couple of places that interest them, then whittle the list to the ones with the broadest appeal for your family.

Space is key. Although it might be nice to save money by squeezing as many people as possible into the most affordable housing option, a little extra room makes a big difference. Giving everyone their own area to decompress and enjoy downtime alone helps mend moods and keep vacationers energized. Leveling up to larger lodgings might mean renting an Airbnb instead of a hotel room.

Bring a bag of tricks. Pack goodies to take the edge off travel’s smaller aggravations. Burton always has snacks on hand to prevent her children from getting hangry and gum to help them pop their ears when flying.





Let each person choose something. Allow every family member to pick one activity that will be their special moment on the trip or have them schedule a day. Be warned: A child’s choice might force parents out of their comfort zones, says Tamara Gruber, founder of the family-travel-focused website We3Travel.

Accommodate travelers and vacationers. One wants to do everything; one wants to do nothing. To strike a balance that accommodates them both, Burton says.

Say yes to babysitting. . Many resorts and hotels offer children’s clubs or other independent activities for kids, although travelers should expect to pay for them.

Don’t overschedule. An endless litany of meal reservations, guided tours and timed museum visits can make even the adults cranky. Don’t start your itinerary at the crack of dawn, which is not ideal for late-rising teens or smaller children who want time to play before getting in the car.

Understand the risks. If you decide to leave the country for your vacation, everyone must be comfortable with the potential ramifications if someone tests positive for the coronavirus. This will probably involve a longer stay in the country you’re visiting, along with quarantining, missing work and school, and added costs. If these risks don’t work for the family, don’t leave the country.

