10 things you can do now to ensure your next vacation is your best ever

The world is your oyster, but at the moment, there's no lustrous pearl inside. Until travel returns, spend your time planning the best vacation ever. Here are 10 things you can do.

1. Figure out who is going

Whether the family, you and your siblings or some other collection of folks, check whether there are dates that won't work. If you're going solo, congratulate yourself and skip to Step 2.

2. Set a goal

Gather your group _ even if virtually _ and figure out what each of you wants from your respite. It's critical to find out who wants to lounge undisturbed on the beach for a week and who wants to do the equivalent of study abroad. If this doesn't go well, maybe some folks should go one way and some another.

3. Choose your destination

A beach vacation may sound simple, but California has more than 400 public beaches. Which one of the thousands will work for you? A learning trip can be any place you choose; what's a favorite and what are the risks?

4. Decide how much you want to spend

Start saving. How much can you set aside? You don't want to rely on credit cards. A vacation savings account is one of the most important girders in this construction.

5. Begin expense calculations

If you're driving, figure your mileage, miles per gallon and the cost of gas. Go to AAA Gas Prices. Flying? Start perusing airfares. Lodging, meals and incidentals? See the federal government's per diems for international travel and U.S. travel in the Lower 48 and in Alaska, Hawaii and the territories.

6. Add up hidden costs

Do you need insurance? (See below.) If you need to board a pet, pay someone to bring in your mail and check on the house, park at the airport or a cab or ride-share, figure in those costs. Unless you're tent camping or staying with family, calculate tips, and don't forget the housekeeper. Figure in transportation at your destination.

7. Begin your bookings

A travel adviser (don't call them agents) can help with complex vacations. But if you prefer to do it yourself, save the details of each transaction. Keep meticulous records. Consider using a planning app (TripIt is one), but many people also like to keep paper records as a backup.

8. Buy insurance, but be careful

Because coronavirus is now a known event, you probably won't be covered if you want to cancel your trip, unless you have cancel-for-any-reason insurance. Read the fine print, talk with an agent and find out whether a travel provider's default is covered.

9. Make sure your documentation is current

If you're traveling internationally, check passport expiration dates; know that some countries require that you have as much as six months left on your passport. (Go to country information at travel.state.gov.) Find out whether you need a visa. For now, domestic fliers do not need to worry about having the federally compliant driver's license or other acceptable identification to board a plane. President Donald Trump has postponed the implementation, which was to have been Oct. 1.

10. Begin studying your destination

Keep track of attractions and restaurants you'll want to visit. Consider a loose daily itinerary. Check the weather so you pack correctly (you are making a list of outfits you can put together out of what you're packing, right?); if going abroad, study up on what is considered inappropriate dress at your destination.

Here are some other tips for reconnecting with family:

SKIP-GEN OR GRAMPING

Many grandparents have been missing time with their grandkids. A future remedy: a skip-gen or gramping vacation. Parents get a break and grandparents and grandkids get to know each other without the filter of mom or dad on the scene. Grandparents: Plan now to share your experiences and knowledge with your grandkids. Are you a World War II veteran? Did you grow up inspired by jazz or classical music? Did the ethnic or rural neighborhood of your youth greatly influence the person you are today? Visit a war memorial, take in a small concert or visit the old stomping grounds. It will mean more to hear a bit of history from someone who has been there than what they'll find in schoolbooks. And remember, you are part of their history. To that end, consider floating your ideas for a future getaway via FaceTime or Zoom and start sharing your stories now.

INFO: Grandparentrips.com; DestinationHotels.com

MILESTONE MOMENTS

In recent weeks, many family celebrations have been canceled or postponed. Hopefully, we'll soon be able to celebrate birthdays, graduations, retirements and anniversaries together as they are often a meaningful part of a family's legacy. With advance notice and attention to the current needs of family members these touchstone gatherings can take place. Consider a guest ranch and you'll find a long list of intriguing options and appealing destinations from which to choose. With activities to engage every generation, plenty of food choices (and the volume to satisfy hungry teens) you're sure to see smiles all around. Sleeping quarters, including lodge-style rooms, more rustic cabins, yurts and glamping-style tents provide the privacy and flexibility required for early birds, nappers and night owls.

INFO: DudeRanch.org; BestDudeRanches.org

ROCK STAR RELATIVES

Are you an amazing aunt, an unbelievable uncle or a cool cousin? Perhaps your birdlings have flown the nest or your own kids have fur and four legs. Either way, you may want to join the increasing number of relatives choosing to explore with youngsters as their trusty travel companions. Share your passion to fish or hike, learn a new skill together or plan a mutually engaging adventure to a national park or a far-off land. You're certain to return with a deeper bond and memories to share for a lifetime.

INFO: REI.com/adventures; MontanaTrout.com; grasshopperadventures.com

FAMILY REUNION

The true value of a family gathering has less to do with checking in to a faraway resort or a snazzy urban hotel. That option might not be in the cards for your crew right now. It's more about the quality of a shared experience. So, whether you are planning a small gathering in a state park picnic area or a more elaborate meeting of the clan, organization will be key. Gather input regarding a budget, destination and lodging preferences, activities and meal planning. Get a date on the calendar as soon as possible. Communicate well and often. Keep your sense of humor at the ready and be grateful that at least some portion of your family is eager to spend time together.

LIKE FAMILY

With relatives spread far and wide, our best friends often become "like family." Traveling with another tribe, particularly one with children of similar ages and interests, can be fun and festive. As noted previously, proper planning can go a long way toward keeping relationships and expectations intact. Family groups often choose to share a ski cabin, beach house or urban condo. That can mean divvying expenses, transportation, room assignments, cleaning and cooking. Avoid misunderstandings about how time and resources will be allocated with a clearly defined plan before your holiday gets underway. No matter how much you enjoy your vacation buddies, carve out private time with your own family. You'll be glad you did.

INFO: Airbnb.com; VRBO.com