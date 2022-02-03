6 questions about travel after recovering from covid, answered

If you're among the millions of people who tested positive for the coronavirus during the omicron surge, you might be feeling confident about traveling as soon as you have recovered.

This is what people in that situation need to know, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How soon can I travel after recovering from the coronavirus?

The CDC said anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus should not travel until a full 10 days after their symptoms started. If they didn't have symptoms, they should wait 10 full days after their positive test was taken.

People who have recovered from the virus but develop symptoms should not travel, the CDC said; they should isolate and consult with a health care provider for recommendations on testing.

Do I still need to take a coronavirus test to travel if I just had covid?

If you're traveling internationally and need to return to the United States, the CDC recommends not taking a test for 90 days after infection. That is because people who have recovered from the virus could keep testing positive for as long as three months.

What documents do I need to show proof of recovery?

You will need two key items: Proof of the original positive test and a letter that says you're clear to travel. Those two components together are considered "documentation of recovery." But it's not as simple as showing a photo of a home test and dashing off a note explaining your timeline.

The positive test proof needs to be in the form of a lab result of a viral test that includes the type of test, the issuer of the results, the date the sample was collected and identifying information about the traveler. Home tests that include a telemedicine component are allowed.

After you have obtained the test result, you also need the letter. That must come from a health care provider or a public health official — on official letterhead — and it needs to say that you are clear to travel based on CDC's travel guidance. That includes being free of symptoms and far enough removed from a positive test.

Do I have to pay to get proof of recovery?

It depends. MDAnywhere charges $69 for the process of issuing clearance to travel (though there's no fee if a traveler isn't eligible and needs to be referred to another health-care provider, Victor Tarsia, a co-founder of the telemedicine service MDAnywhere and an urgent-care physician, said). Another telemedicine service, QuickMD, said the consultation costs $75.

It is worth checking to see if your insurance will cover the cost, or if your primary-care physician can provide the letter you need.

How long is proof of recovery valid?

According to the CDC, the positive test sample needs to have been taken no more than 90 days before the flight leaves a foreign country for the United States.

Will this work abroad?

Not everywhere. Some countries might allow proof of recovery in lieu of a negative test — Canada, for example, accepts proof of a positive test taken at least 11 days earlier and no more than 180 days before visiting. Tarsia said he advises patients to check on entry requirements with the State Department.