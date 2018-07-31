TODAY'S PAPER
Protecting your devices while traveling: phones, tablets, laptops

Protecting your digital devices while travelling can prevent

Protecting your digital devices while travelling can prevent vacation hassles. Photo Credit: Alamy /Lev Dolgachov

By The Washington Post
Print

Your technology is fragile. If you're on the go, you need protection. Consider investing in one of these cases.

PHONE Google claims that its optional $35 case for Pixel phones "fits like a glove." Unfortunately, it also leaves the screen exposed. Try an Otterbox Defender ($49, otterbox.com), which comes with a screen protector and drop-protecting technology that absorbs shock.

TABLET The optional iPad case from Apple is flimsy and entirely unsuitable for travel. If you're taking your iPad on the road, consider a more rugged case such as the Survivor Extreme ($89, griffintechnology.com), which seals in the device and claims to protect it from falls of up to 8 feet onto concrete.

LAPTOP Protecting a larger device — say, a 13-inch MacBook Air — is more of a challenge. Yes, you can buy cases such as the Presidio Clear ($99.95, speckproducts.com) for extra peace of mind, but they also bulk up the machine. The Far Anti-Theft Backpack ($49.99, farsaf.com), which has extra padding to shield your computer, also has a USB charging port.

