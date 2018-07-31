Your technology is fragile. If you're on the go, you need protection. Consider investing in one of these cases.

PHONE Google claims that its optional $35 case for Pixel phones "fits like a glove." Unfortunately, it also leaves the screen exposed. Try an Otterbox Defender ($49, otterbox.com), which comes with a screen protector and drop-protecting technology that absorbs shock.

TABLET The optional iPad case from Apple is flimsy and entirely unsuitable for travel. If you're taking your iPad on the road, consider a more rugged case such as the Survivor Extreme ($89, griffintechnology.com), which seals in the device and claims to protect it from falls of up to 8 feet onto concrete.

LAPTOP Protecting a larger device — say, a 13-inch MacBook Air — is more of a challenge. Yes, you can buy cases such as the Presidio Clear ($99.95, speckproducts.com) for extra peace of mind, but they also bulk up the machine. The Far Anti-Theft Backpack ($49.99, farsaf.com), which has extra padding to shield your computer, also has a USB charging port.