Numerous studies suggest that spending time in nature is beneficial for our mental and physical health. Here are some ways to ease the stress of daily life and savor the solace of open spaces.

1. Consider forest bathing. The Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku is not exercise or jogging on a forest path. The idea is to bathe in the calming powers of the natural world by ingesting the sights, smells and sounds of the forest. Find a park, garden or tree-filled location and let your senses be your guide. For a guided experience, try The Lodge at Woodloch in the Poconos or Oregon’s Salishan Resort.

INFO salishan.com; thelodgeatwoodloch.com

2. Take a hike in Nye, Montana. The six-mile round trip hike to Sioux Charley Lake in Montana’s Beartooth Mountains provides of visual feast of nature’s bounty. The initial views include tumbling waterfalls through a canyon-walled section of the Stillwater River known as “the washtubs.” The river braids and the canyon widens as hikers move toward the Beartooth peaks, ambling through forest and meadows dotted with wildflowers.

INFO visitmt.com; mthikes.com

3. Explore ecosystems in Belize. Rainforests and expansive barrier reefs are a part of the 87 distinct types of ecosystems in this Central American gem. Snorkel and dive in coastal areas or go inland for dense greenery. Stay at the Lodge at Chaa Creek for early-morning bird-watching tours, to visit the Blue Morpho Butterfly Farm and for medicine trail tours where you’ll learn about the native plants that provide globally significant remedies.

INFO chaacreek.com; travelbelize.org

4. Camp in the backcountry. Hike, paddle or float into a pristine location where your family can learn or hone their wilderness skills. For those who want to go deep into a National Park but aren’t ready for rugged, REI offers an alternative. Oversized tents are outfitted with cots, comfy bedding, floor coverings and lighting.

Sign up for Newsday's Travel newsletter Plan small day trips, big getaways and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO rei.com