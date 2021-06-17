TODAY'S PAPER
These car rental alternatives will get you there this summer

Customers are finding that car rental agencies

 Customers are finding that car rental agencies have limited or no supply of vehicles as people begin traveling again after being locked down during the pandemic.  Credit: Getty Images/Joe Raedle

By Christopher Elliott Washington Post News Service
When Ginger Moore planned a long weekend in Chicago recently, she didn’t expect to get broadsided with a $550 car rental bill.

But that’s how much the rental companies charged her for four days in a compact vehicle, more than twice what she had paid for her flight from Phoenix to Midway.

"Is this any way to get America traveling again?," asks Moore, a retired travel agent from Deltona, Florida.

Probably not. Amid this summer’s car rental shortage — or "carpocalypse" as some insiders have started calling it — renters such as Moore have begun to wonder if there are any alternatives to renting a car.

There are. They range from car-sharing options to strategies for renting a car for less.

"The supply of cars dropped tremendously due to car rental companies having to sell them off to cut costs," explains Sridhar Tayur, professor of operations management at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.

One of the most high-profile new entrants is Avail, a peer-to-peer car-sharing service backed by Allstate Insurance. Avail sets itself apart from such competitors as Turo and Getaround by addressing major car-sharing turnoffs: choosing insurance and dealing with owners.

Avail currently operates in 13 U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami, with plans to open more locations this summer. Prices are generally 20% below car rental rates

Another new option is Uber Rent. It’s a venture with such providers as Avis, Budget, Hertz and the site CarTrawler that allows you to rent a car directly in the Uber app.

Uber Rent launched this spring and is now available nationwide. The site also offers a 10% rebate in the form of Uber Cash vouchers.

Still want to go with a traditional rental? "Travelers need to reserve as far in advance as possible," advises Jay Ellenby, president of Safe Harbors Business Travel, a Travel Leaders Network member agency. Corporate travelers should book at least 14 days in advance, and vacation travelers should book 30 days in advance, at a minimum. And be prepared to shell out anywhere from 25 to 50% above normal rates, and even more in some markets, he warns.

