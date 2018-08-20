Mushrooms, oysters, art, wine, blazing pumpkins, leaf peeping, music: the fall season offers up a cornucopia of cool weather experiences all over the northeastern United States. Here are nine that call out for a family road trip in September or October.

NORWALK OYSTER FESTIVAL

WHEN | WHERE Sept. 7-9 in Norwalk, Connecticut

As sure as summer turns to fall, the Norwalk Oyster Festival — three days of art, headliners, and food in South Norwalk (SoNo)— honors the rich history of oystering off the Connecticut Coast. But there’s plenty more on plates and on tap for those who don’t enjoy slurping down bivalves, including craft tents, great music, and a kid’s discovery area. Norwalk’s prime attraction just across a small bridge, the Maritime Aquarium, features a 110,000 shark tank, engaging seals, an abundance of pulsating jellyfish, and a six story IMAX Theater. Stay at the health and fitness oriented EVEN Hotel or artsy Hotel Zero Degrees — both a few miles from SoNo.

INFO $12, seaport.org/oyster-festival

WHOOPIE PIE FESTIVAL

WHEN | WHERE Sept. 8 in Strasburg, Pennsylvania

The Whoopie Pie — sweet flavored whipped cream between two soft cookies — is a Pennsylvania Amish treat. Every year, this confection is celebrated in the rural corner of the state where buggy whips still fly off the shelves; you’ll encounter horse-drawn carriages everywhere you go. Stay in upscale rooms amid shops and restaurants at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse or in the cool repurposed Cork Factory Hotel in the city of Lancaster.

INFO Free, whoopiepiefestival.com

MUSHROOM FESTIVAL

WHEN | WHERE Sept. 8-9 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Known as the “Mushroom Capital of the World,” Kennett Square hosts the annual Mushroom Festival, complete with two days full of music, mushroom soup cook-offs, cooking demonstrations and educational seminars from celebrity chefs. Elsewhere in the Brandywine Valley, you can get a backstage tour of the QVC shopping network, based here, and examine the different artistic techniques of three generations of Wyeths at Brandywine River Museum of Art. Stay at Faunbrook B&B in West Chester for gracious hospitality and complimentary wine.

INFO $3, mushroomfestival.org

BIG E: EASTERN STATES EXPOSITION

WHEN | WHERE Sept. 14-30 in West Springfield, Massachusetts

Agriculture is the central focus of this expansive, invigorating expo that features FFA and 4-H contests as well as car shows, top entertainment, amusement park rides, parades, and plenty of food — enough to keep you busy for days. If you need a break, head to the National Basketball Hall of Fame across the bridge in Springfield, where you’ll also find a large selection of brand-name hotels.

INFO One-day tickets $12 adults, $8 kids; thebige.com

GREAT JACK O’LANTERN BLAZE

WHEN | WHERE Weekends, Sept. 28 — Nov. 24 in Croton-on-Hudson, New York

There are illuminated hand-carved pumpkins galore at one of the most popular fall festivals in the Hudson River region that Washington Irving, author of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," called home. Wander down Pumpkin Promenade, cross the Pumpkin Zee Bridge and see a Statue of Liberty made entirely of jack-o'-lanterns. Nearby, Historic Hudson Valley operates Irving’s home, Sunnyside, a fantastic companion tour to a festival that puts one in mind of the Headless Horseman. Stay at beautifully landscaped Tarrytown House, a former conference center that now caters to the leisure traveler. The event sells out quickly, so order tickets in advance online.

INFO $22 adults, $16 kids; hudsonvalley.org/events/blaze

FREEPORT FALL FESTIVAL

WHEN | WHERE Oct. 5-7 in Freeport, Maine

L.L. Bean and rubber boots go together like clams and chowder — at least when the weather turns cooler on the coast of Maine. The Visit Freeport visitors bureau brings together more than 150 of the best New England artists, craftsmen and local food producers for a three-day festival on the L.L.Bean campus, which has taken up nearly the whole town. Stay at the iconic Harraseeket Inn — right in the middle of the action.

INFO Free, visitfreeport.com/events/20th-annual-freeport-fall-festival

STRAWBERY BANKE FALL FESTIVAL

WHEN | WHERE Oct. 6 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

This festival at the 10-acre Strawberry Banke Living History Museum features a traditional New England country fair complete with demonstrations from craftspeople, heritage breed and livestock demonstrations, presentations on heirloom seeds and food preservation tips, fiber arts, historic crafts and industries, coopering, candle-making workshops and garden tours. Portsmouth salutes it’s maritime and beer-brewing history with plenty of walking, bike, van and boat tours. Stay at the charming Martin Hill Inn B&B or the new Hampton Inn downtown.

INFO $19.50 adult, $9 ages 5-17, $48 for a family of 4; strawberybanke.org/events/nh-fall-festival.cfm

WINE FESTIVAL AT BETHEL WOODS

WHEN | WHERE Oct. 6 in Bethel, New York

Chances are there wasn’t much wine being passed around at the original Woodstock Music Festival at Yasgur's Farm (now Bethel Woods). But, all those hippies have grown up and most likely savor the fruit of the vine. Sip the finest wines from the Hudson Valley and Finger Lake regions while listening to live bands in the very place where 400,000 people gathered for “three days of fun and music, and nothing but fun and music” in 1969. Bethel Woods maintains an excellent museum that plumbs the zeitgeist of the '60s and the Woodstock Festival itself. And yes, it’s got a Magic Bus. Stay nearby in Livingston Manor at the funky, artsy DeBruce hotel.

INFO $25 (ages 21 and up), bethelwoodscenter.org/events/detail/2018winefest

FALL FOLIAGE CELEBRATION

WHEN | WHERE Oct. 6-8 in Waterville Valley New Hampshire

To take advantage of peak-season fall foliage and to get ready for ski season, this festival features free outdoor concerts, tent sales, a ski swap, a 5K road race, a 1.6K fun run, a 10-mile trail race, kids' games, pumpkin painting and more. A self-contained all-seasons resort, Waterville Valley offers a vast array of accommodations, mostly in privately owned condos.

INFO Free, waterville.com/calendar/fall-foliage-celebration