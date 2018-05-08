TODAY'S PAPER
5 U.S. rivers perfect for family vacations

Natural beauty flows at these protected rivers.

Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the

Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church Wilderness of Idaho. Photo Credit: Alamy / Marjorie McBride

By Lynn O’Rourke Hayes FamilyTravel.com (TNS)
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, which protects slightly more than 12,000 miles of 2.9 million miles of U.S. waterways. Here are five protected rivers, where you and your family can relish the natural beauty.

1. MIDDLE FORK OF THE SALMON, IDAHO

As you float, fish and splash through 100 miles of spectacular scenery you’ll be treated to unexpected luxuries along the way. Relish the fresh air of morning as your crew delivers hot coffee or cocoa to your luxury tent. Later, warm up in a hot spring, dine on organic, seasonal specialties and plan for the next day’s adventure under a starry sky.

INFO far-away.com

2. RIO GRANDE RIVER, BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TEXAS

Soak in the park’s scenery as well as the warm water offered by a hot spring. On the northern riverbank, steamy water fills the foundation of an old bathhouse, creating a popular natural hot tub. Nearby, look for painted pictographs on the cliff walls as you enjoy a one-mile loop hike past the area where ancient Americans lived and traveled.

INFO visitbigbend.com

3. THE ROGUE RIVER, OREGON

Float through 40 miles of scenic Southwestern Oregon, exploring the same rugged country that drew Native Americans, trappers and prospectors. You and your family will paddle through the Siskiyou Mountains and the Rogue River National Forest. Also possible are adventures that include hiking and gourmet dining.

INFO oars.com

4. AU SABLE, WELLSTON, MICHIGAN

The scenic and diverse Au Sable River originates north of Grayling and winds for more than 100 miles before meeting Lake Huron. A fly-fishing-only section flows past Burton’s Landing and is known as the Holy Water for its productive riffles and trout-filled pools. Work with a local outfitter for instruction designed for young anglers.

INFO puremichigan.com; dloopoutfitters.com

5. CACHE LA POUDRE, COLORADO

The main and south forks of the Cache la Poudre River originate in Rocky Mountain National Park, flowing north and east through Roosevelt National Forest. Explore via the Cache la Poudre-North Park Scenic Byway, as it follows the river and the route used by settlers to connect Colorado’s northern plains to the Green River settlement in Utah.

INFO colorado.com

