Looking to take a Northeast road trip this summer? From Maine to Rhode Island, there is something fun for everyone, from hanging by the beach, to camping or visiting a local zoo.

MYSTIC, CONNECTICUT

THINGS TO DO

Mystic Seaport Museum: Visitors can explore a representation of a 19th-century maritime village, a working shipyard, art pieces, gardens, a planetarium and kids can make crafts. (75 Greenmanville Ave.; 860-572-0711, mysticseaport.org)

Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village: Patrons can stroll the outdoor trails where dozens of life-size representations of dinosaurs await, plus a maze, playground, splash pad and the two-story enclosed "T-Rex Tower" play zone. (1650 Hartford-New London Tpke., Montville; 860-443-4367, naturesartvillage.com)

Mystic Aquarium: Head to the aquarium and see the animatronic dinosaur exhibit, seals and sea lions, African penguins and an outdoor beluga whale habitat. (55 Coogan Blvd.; 860-572-5955, mysticaquarium.org)

Fields of Fire Adventure Park: An aerial adventure park that offers 50 acres of elevated trails and zip lines that range in level of expertise and can accommodate kids as young as 7. (715 Noank Ledyard Rd; 860-449-4628, fieldsoffiremystic.com)

STAY The Hilton Mystic (20 Coogan Blvd.; 860-572-0731, hilton.com) is across the street from the Mystic Aquarium and Olde Mistick Village; rates start about $270.

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND

THINGS TO DO

Fort Adams State Park: Visitors can explore the quarters and underground tunnels that date to the 18th century at this seaside park. Guided tours are available and the park also features a beachfront and live events. (80 Fort Adams Dr.; 401-847-2400, riparks.com)

Cliff Walk: This free trek runs along the coastline and passes through a National Historic District that features a look at the area’s architectural history and ocean views. (Entrance points are either just east of 117 Memorial Blvd. or at The 40 Steps at the east end of Narragansett Ave.; 401-845-5300, cliffwalk.com)

Easton’s Beach: Equipped with an aquarium (opened July 5) and snack bar, this beach has a boardwalk and lies along the Easton Bay. Look for free Family Night Concerts on Tuesday nights (through Aug. 10) and Children’s Night Concerts every Thursday (through Aug. 12). (175 Memorial Blvd.; 401-845-5810, cityofnewport.com)

STAY The Wayﬁnder Hotel (151 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.; 401-849-9880, thewayfinderhotel.com) is offering a "Weekday Getaway" promotion that includes 10% off stays (not including Fridays or Saturdays; through Dec. 31) and a free breakfast; rates start at $242.

CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS

THINGS TO DO

Cape Cod National Seashore: This park offers beaches, hiking opportunities, visitor centers, guided tours and bike trails. Guests can also make a beach campfire, permits are free and available starting at 9 a.m. daily until they run out. (50 Nauset Rd., Eastham; 508-255-3421, nps.gov)

Atlantic White Shark Center: The Great White Shark is a protected species whose presence is on the rise around Cape Cod, and this facility provides interactive exhibits and media presentations that allow guests to get a safe look at the apex predators. (235 Orleans Rd., North Chatham; 508-348-5901, atlanticwhiteshark.org)

Taylor-Bray Farm: Home to several types of animals, this farm also includes marshland with a boardwalk that allows for wildlife viewing and occasional agrarian-related events. (108 Bray Farm Rd. N., Yarmouth Port; 774-251-1869, taylorbrayfarm.org)

STAY Located close to the beaches, Wellfleet Motel and Lodge (170 Rt. 6, South Wellfleet; 508-349-3535, wellfleetmotel.com) has its own cafe and both indoor and outdoor saltwater pools among other amenities; rates start about $500.

CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY

THINGS TO DO

Cape May County Zoo: Aside from the lions, bears, giraffes, monkeys, snow leopards and other animals at this facility, guests can come here to fish, hike and bike. Admission and parking is free (donations are accepted). (707 Rt. 9 North, Cape May Court House; 609-465-5271, capemaycountynj.gov)

Historic Cold Spring Village: This district holds several preserved buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries and is intended to give guests a glimpse of how life then in South Jersey. Craftspeople are active during open hours, offering demonstration in traditional trades such as blacksmithing, pottery-making, printing and farming. Places to visit on site also include a brewery, ice cream parlor and bakery. (735 Rt. 9; 609-898-2300, hcsv.org)

The Wildwood Boardwalk: This pedestrian causeway on the Atlantic Ocean has 2 miles of food stops, shops, amusement rides and water parks to explore. Watch for live events, including a fireworks show held Fridays at 10 p.m. during the summer season. (3500 Boardwalk, Wildwood; 800-992-9732, wildwoodsnj.com)

STAY Camelot Motel (103 Howard St.; 609-884-1500, capemaycamelot.com) has rooms starting as low as $235. The motel has an outdoor pool and free WiFi.

KENNEBUNKPORT, MAINE

THINGS TO DO

Goose Rocks Beach: The largest beach in Kennebunkport, Goose Rocks Beach has 3 miles of coastline to explore. $25 daily parking passes are required for nonresidents. (Kings Hwy.; kennebunkportme.gov)

Rugosa Lobster Tours: This 75-minute journey takes place aboard the Rugosa (a wooden, Downeast-style lobster boat) that travels along the Kennebunk River and nearby coastline. Passengers will get to watch the crew haul up its lobster traps, or even help if so desired. (95 Ocean Ave.; 207-468-4095, rugosalobstertours.com)

Sandy Pines Campground: Campers can stay in tents or their RVs — but for those who prefer to glamp, there are cabins for visitors. Guests can reserve a "Hideaway Hut," an 8-foot by 12-foot triangular shelter equipped with a full bed, electric lighting and outdoor firepit. (277 Mills Rd.; 207-967-2483, sandypinescamping.com)

Intown Trolley: For a tour of Kennebunkport and neighboring Kennebunk (the "Kennebunks"), Intown Trolley runs 60-minute tours of the communities including notable sites like the Spouting Rock sea cave, St. Anthony's Franciscan Monastery and Walker's Point Estate. (21 Ocean Ave.; 207-967-3686, intowntrolley.com)

STAY The Kennebunk Inn (45 Main St.; 207-985-3351, thekennebunkinn.com) The inn has been in operation more than 200 years, and has its own restaurant. Summer rates start as low as $159.