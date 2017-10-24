Room service is going robotic at hotels across the country. Your order is delivered with a side of bleeps and bloops by “Champ, the Relay Robot” at Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort in Mesquite, Nevada. The autonomous robot darts down halls and even operates elevators at the sports-themed family resort.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas recently unveiled its newest “employee”: Rose, a chatbot that guests can text to learn more about the resort’s offerings. Rose can recommend cocktails at different bars, describe the vibe at various restaurants, act as an art tour docent and more.
In Chicago, Acme Hotel Co. visitors can chat with their in-room Amazon Alexa and ask for restaurant and entertainment recommendations, order room service, play music, request maintenance and more.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.